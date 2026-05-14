Manga UP! Global Adds The Cruel King I'm Marrying as a Substitute Bride is My First Love?! Manga

English version launched on Wednesday

Manga UP! Global launched in English Akira 's manga adaptation of Aoi 's The Cruel King I'm Marrying as a Substitute Bride Is My First Love?! ( Migawari de Totsuida Reikoku Kokuō wa Hatsukoi Aite Deshita ) manga on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © Aoi, Akira, SQUARE ENIX

Manga UP! describes the story:

28 years old, single, and without a boyfriend, Kanae Yano's life changes forever when she is suddenly summoned to another world! There, she's greeted by Duke Zach Skrein and his daughter Rita, a noblewoman who looks just like her. They plead with Kanae to take Rita's place as her body double and marry King Eugene Eistalotte, a cruel dictator feared as the "Cold-Hearted Wolf." Since the summoning magic is unable to send her home, Kanae has no choice but to accept. But when she finally meets the King, she discovers his true identity... A fantasy romance about reuniting with a first love begins!

Akira launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform in March 2025. Square Enix published the third volume on April 7.

Aoi debuted the web novel on the TellerNovel platform in October 2021.

Source: Press release