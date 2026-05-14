Silent Hill f Game Sells 2 Million Copies, Silent Hill 2 Remake Sells 6 Million Units Worldwide

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of the Silent Hill franchise announced on Wednesday that Silent Hill f , the recent spinoff game in the franchise , has sold over 2 million copies (digital and physical) worldwide, as of April 22. The franchise also announced that its Silent Hill 2 Remake game has sold 6 million units worldwide as of April 24. The cumulative total includes units shipped, store downloads, and subscription services.

SILENT HILL f* has reached over 2 million units worldwide ⛩️

SILENT HILL 2** has reached over 6 million units worldwide ✉️

Thank you for continuing this journey with us!



*SHf as of April 22, 2026, per internal tracking

**SH2 as of April 24, 2026, per internal tracking… pic.twitter.com/XcpHuz8j0K — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) May 13, 2026

Silent Hill f launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 25. The game had exceeded 1 million units in cumulative worldwide shipments, a day after its release on September 26. The cumulative total includes physical copies and digital downloads of the game.

Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry ) wrote the story, and kera designed the creatures and characters. Motoi Okamoto produced the game, and Neobards Entertainment ( Resident Evil Re:Verse ) developed the game.

The game's staff announced in October that the releases of its standard Silent Hill f : Original Soundtrack and the Silent Hill f : Original Soundtrack Konami Style Limited Analog Record Set , both of which were slated for December 17, had been canceled due to "various circumstances."

The game inspired a manga adaptation, which launched on April 22. The game's story writer Ryukishi07 is writing an exclusive new ending for the manga, and Ame Gōkin is drawing the manga.

Bloober Team ( Layers of Fear , Observer , Blair Witch , and The Medium ) developed the Silent Hill 2 Remake game, which launched in October 2024 for PS5 and PC via Steam . The developer is partnering with Konami for a new project.

Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. It then launched on Xbox in December 2001 and PC in December 2002.