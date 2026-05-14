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Silent Hill f Game Sells 2 Million Copies, Silent Hill 2 Remake Sells 6 Million Units Worldwide
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Silent Hill franchise announced on Wednesday that Silent Hill f, the recent spinoff game in the franchise, has sold over 2 million copies (digital and physical) worldwide, as of April 22. The franchise also announced that its Silent Hill 2 Remake game has sold 6 million units worldwide as of April 24. The cumulative total includes units shipped, store downloads, and subscription services.
SILENT HILL f* has reached over 2 million units worldwide ⛩️
SILENT HILL 2** has reached over 6 million units worldwide ✉️
Thank you for continuing this journey with us!
*SHf as of April 22, 2026, per internal tracking
**SH2 as of April 24, 2026, per internal tracking… pic.twitter.com/XcpHuz8j0K
— Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) May 13, 2026
Silent Hill f launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 25. The game had exceeded 1 million units in cumulative worldwide shipments, a day after its release on September 26. The cumulative total includes physical copies and digital downloads of the game.
Ryukishi07 (Higurashi: When They Cry) wrote the story, and kera designed the creatures and characters. Motoi Okamoto produced the game, and Neobards Entertainment (Resident Evil Re:Verse) developed the game.
The game's staff announced in October that the releases of its standard Silent Hill f: Original Soundtrack and the Silent Hill f: Original Soundtrack Konami Style Limited Analog Record Set, both of which were slated for December 17, had been canceled due to "various circumstances."
The game inspired a manga adaptation, which launched on April 22. The game's story writer Ryukishi07 is writing an exclusive new ending for the manga, and Ame Gōkin is drawing the manga.
Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Observer, Blair Witch, and The Medium) developed the Silent Hill 2 Remake game, which launched in October 2024 for PS5 and PC via Steam. The developer is partnering with Konami for a new project.
Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. It then launched on Xbox in December 2001 and PC in December 2002.
Source: Silent Hill franchise's English X/Twitter account via Gematsu