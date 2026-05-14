Gyōmuyōmochi Launches New Manga in July

When is a little knowledge more of a problem than none at all? ― When is a little knowledge more of a problem than none at all? Dokja Kim is about to find out. In the middle of navigating the Capture the Flag scenario in what used to be the webnovel Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse (TWSA), Dokja finds himself faced with a group of self-proclaimed Renouncers – people who read some of the novel, bu...