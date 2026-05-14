News
Gyōmuyōmochi Launches New Manga in July
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The June issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced on May 7 that manga author Gyōmuyōmochi will launch a new Japanese fantasy manga titled Mushagakuen in the magazine's August issue, which will ship in July. The manga's official X/Twitter account also opened on May 7.
Gyōmuyōmochi launched the manga adaptation of Asa Rokushima's Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru (The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a New Life or Chi-Fuyo for short) novels in Kodansha's Shōnen Magazine R in November 2021, and moved the manga to Kodansha's Comic Days app in March 2023 after Shōnen Magazine R ended publication. Kodansha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on May 8.
Kodansha's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English. Gyōmuyōmochi's manga adaptation of the novels is inspiring a television anime from the studio P.A. Works.
Source: Monthly Shonen Magazine June issue