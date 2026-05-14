The Cat and the Dragon Anime Reveals New Promo Video, More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Amara 's Neko to Ryū ( The Cat and the Dragon ) novels revealed its second "pick-up" promotional video, key visual, and three new cast members on Thursday.

Image via The Cat and the Dragon anime's website ©アマラ・宝島社／「猫と竜」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Gally

Image via The Cat and the Dragon anime's website ©アマラ・宝島社／「猫と竜」製作委員会

Chika Anzai as Anne Rossa

Image via The Cat and the Dragon anime's website ©アマラ・宝島社／「猫と竜」製作委員会

Junya Enoki as Stan

Image via The Cat and the Dragon anime's website ©アマラ・宝島社／「猫と竜」製作委員会

Image via The Cat and the Dragon anime's website © アマラ・宝島社／「猫と竜」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in July.

The anime stars:

Jin-Koo Oh ( Tonbo! ) is directing the anime at OLM. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series scripts. Rie Nishino and Chiaki Kurakazu are designing the characters. Takahiro Obata ( The Promised Neverland ) is composing the music. Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Dangers in My Heart ) is the sound director.

Amara debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2013. Takarajimasha published the first light novel volume in hardcover with illustrations by Mai Ōkuma in April 2016. The ninth light novel volume shipped on November 26. The number of copies sold exceeds 1 million.

Izumi Sasaki launched a manga adaptation on Kono Manga ga Sugoi! web in September 2017, and it also began serialization on Manga Box in April 2020. The 12th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 21.