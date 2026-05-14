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The Villainess Stans the Heroes' Tsubasa Takamatsu Launches New Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The June issue of Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Tuesday that Tsubasa Takamatsu will launch a new manga titled Nagasare Reijō ni Okuru Makeinu Ōji kara no Honki no Love Song (A Loser Prince Dedicates a Heartfelt Love Song to a Young Lady Who Gets Easily Carried Away), based on a short story written by quiet. The manga will launch in advance on Square Enix's Gangan Online app on May 27.
The love story manga centers on an unremarkable noblewoman and a prince who has lost his future. Mirrika, a count's daughter, gets betrothed to the second prince who has fallen from grace after losing in a political strife. The complacent Mirrika simply accepts her political marriage with the prince.
quiet published the short story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2025.Takamatsu launched the The Villainess Stans the Heroes manga in Square Enix's Gangan Online magazine in February 2021. The manga ended in its sixth compiled book volume, which shipped on August 8. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga is an adaptation of Yamori Mitikusa and Kaoru Harugano's Akuyaku Reijō wa Kyō mo Kirei ni Anyaku suru light novel series.
quiet also wrote the Saikō Nando Meikyū de Party ni Okizari ni Sareta S-Rank Kenshi light novel series. Manga UP! Global and Comikey are both releasing Murokouichi's manga adaptation in English under the title My Blade Will Lead the Way!
Source: Monthly Shonen Gangan June issue