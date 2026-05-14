The Villainess Stans the Heroes' Tsubasa Takamatsu Launches New Manga

Takamatsu to launch Nagasare Reijō ni Okuru Makeinu Ōji kara no Honki no Love Song manga on May 27

The June issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Tuesday that Tsubasa Takamatsu will launch a new manga titled N agasare Reijō ni Okuru Makeinu Ōji kara no Honki no Love Song (A Loser Prince Dedicates a Heartfelt Love Song to a Young Lady Who Gets Easily Carried Away), based on a short story written by quiet . The manga will launch in advance on Square Enix 's Gangan Online app on May 27.

The love story manga centers on an unremarkable noblewoman and a prince who has lost his future. Mirrika, a count's daughter, gets betrothed to the second prince who has fallen from grace after losing in a political strife. The complacent Mirrika simply accepts her political marriage with the prince.

quiet published the short story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2025.

Image via Crunchyroll Store © Tsubasa Takamatsu, Yamori Mitikusa, Square Enix

Square Enix

Gangan Online

Takamatsu launched themanga in'smagazine in February 2021. The manga ended in its sixth compiled book volume, which shipped on August 8.is releasing the manga in English. The manga is an adaptation ofand'slight novel series.

quiet also wrote the Saikō Nando Meikyū de Party ni Okizari ni Sareta S-Rank Kenshi light novel series. Manga UP! Global and Comikey are both releasing Murokouichi 's manga adaptation in English under the title My Blade Will Lead the Way!

