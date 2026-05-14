Classroom for Heroes Manga's Final Volume Ships This Winter

Manga launched in 2016

Image via Amazon © Shin Araki, Haruyuki Morisawa, Koara Kishida, Square Enix

The 23rd compiled book volume of Koara Kishida 's manga adaptation of Shin Araki and Haruyuki Morisawa 's Classroom For Heroes / Hero Classroom ( Eiyū Kyōshitsu ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday that the manga's final volume will ship this winter.

Comikey is releasing the manga digitally in English under the title Hero Classroom . Comikey describes the manga:

Long ago, a Great Hero defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the world. To maintain that peace, Rosewood Academy was established to nurture heroes-in-training. Transfer student Blade is a carefree boy whose only goal is to make friends with the students at his new school. On the surface, Blade seems like an ordinary boy, but he is hiding a miserable secret. Join Blade's new friends in unraveling the mystery surrounding Blade and on their journey to become fully fledged Heroes!

Kishida launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in September 2016.

Araki launched the light novel series in January 2015, wiith illustrations by Morisawa. The 15th novel volume shipped in December 2023. Yen Press is releasing the light novel series in English, and it released the sixth novel volume on April 14. Takashi Minakuchi launched the Eiyū Kyōshitsu -Honoo no Empress- spinoff manga before Koara Kishida 's main manga adaptation in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015, and ended it in August 2015.

The light novel series inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Source: Classroom For Heroes manga volume 23





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.