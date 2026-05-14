Odayaka Launches Manga Adaptation of Mashimesa Emoto's Novel Series

The June issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine announced the advance launch of Odayaka 's manga adaptation of Mashimesa Emoto 's Goodbye, Horrible Fiancé, Hello, Fun Magic School Life! ( Konyakusha o Sutetara, Tanoshii Mahō Gakkō no Seikatsu ga Matteimashita! ) novels on Square Enix 's Gangan Online app, on Tuesday.

Image via Odayaka's X/Twitter account ©Mashimesa Emoto, Odayaka, Akane Nitou, Square Enix

The story centers on a young lady named Misha, who is betrayed by her fiancé. She punches him, breaks off the engagement, and she finds motivation to try to enroll to her dream magic school, where a boisterous yet exciting second life begins.

Emoto launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2023. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint published the novels' first volume with illustration by Akane Nitou in May 2025, and the second volume in December.

Cross Infinite World is releasing the light novels in English.

Odayaka 's manga adaptation of Kureha 's Bride of the Barrier Master ( Kekkaishi no Ichirinka ) light novel series launched on Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC digital manga magazine in March 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on December 25. Yen Press publishes the manga adaptation in English. The light novel series is getting an anime adaptation.

Tokyopop licensed Odayaka 's Sanctuary Princess manga and will release the first compiled book volume in English on August 11.

Emoto is also known for novels such as I Don't Want To Be the Dragon Duke's Maid! , A Surprisingly Happy Engagement for the Slime Duke , Expedition Cooking with the Enoch Royal Knights , and Botsuraku Reijō no Ikoku Kekkonroku .