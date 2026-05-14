Yū Miki's The Bateren Tales Manga Resumes on May 22

Manga went on hiatus on February 6, starts final arc upon return

Image via Yū Miki's X/Twitter account ©Yū Miki, Shueisha

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ editor-in-chief Seijirō Nakaji announced on Wednesday that Yū Miki 's The Bateren Tales ( Bateren Kaidan ) manga will resume serialization on May 22. Nakaji added that the manga's first compiled book volume will ship on June 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service releases the manga's simulpub and describes the story:

In the shadows of Edo, under the ban on Christianity, lurks an ominous supernatural presence no one should approach. Give in to curiosity, and there will be no way back!

The manga went on hiatus on February 6. The manga will start its final arc with its return.

Miki launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ on October 3.

Miki launched the Cyborg Roggy ( Kaizō Ningen Roggy ) manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2015, and it ended in May that same year. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as a part of its "Jump Start" initiative.