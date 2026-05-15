Expelled from Paradise Visual Novel Reveals Title, English Release

Visual novel launches for Switch, Steam in winter 2026

Toei Animation revealed on Friday the title, platforms, and English release for it and developer Studio51 Inc.'s game in the Expelled from Paradise franchise.

The game is a visual novel titled Expelled from Paradise -The Stellar Angel- ( Rakuen Tsuihō -The Stellar Angel- ) and it will launch in winter 2026 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . The game will have support in English and Japanese.

Toei Animation is the publisher and it describes the game's story:

A brand-new sequel depicting the aftermath of the theatrical anime Expelled from Paradise . The story of Angela and Dingo begins to move once more. This is a full-scale visual novel that weaves a grand sci-fi vision through evocative text and immersive direction.

Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance (Heart's Resonance), the all-new feature-length anime film sequel to the Expelled from Paradise film, will open in Japan on November 13.

The film reunites the main staff of Expelled from Paradise , including director Seiji Mizushima , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , character designer Masatsugu Saitō , and composer NARASAKI . Toei Animation is producing the animation.

While the original announcement of the film had featured the title Rakuen Tsuihō : Liberated from Paradise , a later announcement listed the title as Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance as well as Rakuen Tsuihō: Kokoro no Resonance instead.

Expelled from Paradise debuted in 13 theaters in Japan in November 2014, and sold 110,000 tickets. The film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan sold more than 70,000 copies. The film won the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in May 2015.

Aniplex of America released Expelled from Paradise in 15 theaters across the United States in December 2014. The company then released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North, Central, and South America in June 2015.

The film returned to theaters in Japan in November 2024 in 4K resolution as Expelled from Paradise -Impelled by 10th Anniversary- to commemorate the film's 10-year anniversary.

