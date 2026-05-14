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hololive Alternative Project's Holoearth Game to End Service on June 28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game launched 1st public release in April 2025 after 3 years of limited beta testing
The official website for Holoearth, a game project within Cover Corporation's hololive Alternative metaverse project, announced on Thursday that the game will end service on June 28 at 9:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EDT).
The game launched its first public release 1.0.0 version in April 2025, after three years of limited beta testing.
Holoearth is set in the world of hololive Alternative, an "alternative world" featuring the girls of Cover's Hololive Production stable of VTubers.
Trigger's Masaru Sakamoto (SSSS.Gridman, SSSS.Dynazenon) designed the female main character of Holoearth, known as the Pathfinder.
Wit Studio animated a teaser video for the game, which debuted alongside the game's first public release in April 2025.