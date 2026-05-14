hololive Alternative Project's Holoearth Game to End Service on June 28

Game launched 1st public release in April 2025 after 3 years of limited beta testing

Image via Holoearth website © COVER

The official website for Holoearth , a game project within Cover Corporation's hololive Alternative metaverse project, announced on Thursday that the game will end service on June 28 at 9:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EDT).

The game launched its first public release 1.0.0 version in April 2025, after three years of limited beta testing.

Holoearth is set in the world of hololive Alternative , an "alternative world" featuring the girls of Cover's Hololive Production stable of VTubers.

Trigger 's Masaru Sakamoto ( SSSS.Gridman , SSSS.Dynazenon ) designed the female main character of Holoearth , known as the Pathfinder.

Wit Studio animated a teaser video for the game, which debuted alongside the game's first public release in April 2025.

Source: Holoearth game's website via Yaraon!