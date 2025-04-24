Wit Studio Animates Teaser for Holoearth Metaverse Game

Game launched 1st public 1.0.0 release version on Wednesday

The official YouTube channel for Holoearth , a game project within Cover Corporation's hololive Alternative metaverse project, began streaming an animated teaser promotional video for the game on Wednesday. The video features the theme song "Sekai no Shikisai" (Color of the World) by VTuber AZKi and Maaya Uchida .

The cast for the video includes Ikumi Hasegawa as the Protagonist, Shion Wakayama as Mithra, and Masaya Wada as NaviRobo.

Masaaki Tanaka directed the video at Wit Studio , and is also credited for storyboards and editing. Yumiko Yamamoto is the character designer and animation director. Satomi Sugimoto ( Unstable ) is the art director. Yui Ito is credited for color design, and as the color coordinator and coloring checker. Ogawa Kohei was the 3D director. Tsunetaka Ema was the director of photography. Yoshiyuki Oguri was the sound director.

The game launched its first public release 1.0.0 version on Wednesday, after three years of limited beta testing.

Holoearth is set in the world of hololive Alternative , an "alternative world" featuring the girls of Cover's Hololive Production stable of VTubers.

Trigger's Masaru Sakamoto ( SSSS.Gridman , SSSS.Dynazenon ) designed the female main character of Holoearth , known as the Pathfinder.