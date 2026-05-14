Hirayasumi, Land, Tokyo Alien Bros., More Nominated for Eisner Awards

Image via Viz Media's Twitter account © Keigo Shinzō, Shogakukan

Comic-Con International announced the nominees for this year's Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards on Thursday. The following manga received nominations in the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia category:

Chang Sheng's Yan comic and Sanho's Purgatory Funeral Cakes comic were also nominated for the category.

Kazumi Yamashita earned a separate nomination for Best Writer/Artist for the first volume of the Land manga.

Shintaro Kago 's "Blood Harvest" and "The Curse Room" short manga stories received nods for Best Short Story. (Both are available in the Brain Damage book that collects Kago's short manga.) Anime director Rintarō 's My Life in 24 Frames per Second manga is nominated for Best Graphic Memoir. Kodansha USA 's hardcover release of volumes 1-5 of Katsuhiro Ōtomo 's Akira manga is nominated for Best Archival/Collection Project.

Manga's First Century: How Creators and Fans Made Japanese Comics by Andrea Horbinski is nominated for Best Academic/Scholarly Work. The Art of Manga (designed by Tessa Lee) and Fruits Basket : The Complete Box Set (Collector's Edition #13) (designed by Wendy Chan ) are nominated for Best Publication Design. Viz's release of hakei's DeadAss is in the running for Best Digital Comic.

Taiyo Matsumoto 's Tokyo These Days (translated by Michael Arias ) won last year's award for Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia.

Manga creator Gō Nagai will be inducted for the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame this year.

Source: Comic-Con International