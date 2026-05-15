Gundam Wing Franchise Gets 'New Visual Project'

BNF board director: Cannot reveal format, but "it is definitely something long"

Bandai Namco Filmworks board director and producer Naohiro Ogata announced during the " Gundam Conference Spring 2026" livestream event on Friday that the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing franchise is getting a "new visual project." When the host Hisanori Yoshida noted a visual project could be anything from a 10-second clip to a two-hour film or a 50-episode series, Ogata stated, "I can't say what the format is yet, but it is definitely something long." (The original Japanese term in the announcement, "eizō," is an umbrella term for screen projects including but not limited to event shorts, home video releases, theatrical films, and television series.)

Image via Mobile Suit Gundam Wing 30th anniversary website ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

The franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and screened a promotional video at. Theanime also returned to theaters in the United States in 4K resolution, and screenings started last fall.

The franchise has a new manga titled Mobile Suit Gundam Wing 0.5 Point Half Preventer-7 that launched in August. Sakura Asagi ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Blind Target ) is drawing the manga, while the original series writer Katsuyuki Sumisawa is writing the story. The manga bridges the gap between Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz and the Gundam Wing : Frozen Teardrop sequel novels.

Bandai Namco Filmworks describes the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing anime and its story:

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing is the second title in the Gundam Alternative series. The story kicks off with an explosive opening, as five Gundam mobile suits launch a surprise attack on a powerful organization—setting the tone for a nonstop, high-stakes narrative that continues all the way through the finale. It is also notable for being the first Gundam series to be broadcast in the United States. A.C. 195. The space colonies launch Operation Meteor, dropping Gundam mobile suits onto Earth to strike back against the United Earth Sphere Alliance which rules over them with armed force. After catching sight of Heero Yuy, one of the Gundam pilots, Relena Darlian is caught up in the vortex of fate. Duo Maxwell, Trowa Barton, Quatre Raberba Winner, and Chang Wufei--four other Gundam pilots with the same mission as Heero--begin encountering one another as if drawn together. Through the schemes of Treize Khushrenada, leader of the secret society known as OZ, they end up wiping out the peaceful faction of the Alliance leadership. With this incident, OZ steps onto the center stage of history.

The series premiered in 1995 and ran for 49 episodes. In 2000, it became the first Gundam series to premiere on television in the United States.

The series spawned the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz sequel OVA . The three-episode OAV series debuted in 1997 as a sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing anime. Cartoon Network aired the anime in November 2000. The three episodes were compiled into a single film with additional footage in 1998.

Source: Gundam Conference Spring 2026 livestream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.