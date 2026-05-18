WEBTOON, Paramount Reveal 2 Star Trek Original Webcomic Series as Part of Partnership

Image via WEBTOON's website © CBS Studios Inc.

WEBTOON Entertainment is teaming up with Paramount Products & Experiences to expand the Star Trek universe through two brand-new original webcomic series, Stargazers and Recollection. Both are set to debut exclusively on WEBTOON 's English-language platform.

Paramount had announced last September Star Trek would expand into digital comics in 2026 through a new collaboration with WEBTOON to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the franchise.

The first title, Stargazers, launched on Sunday. Recollection is scheduled for release later this summer. Both series introduce entirely new characters and storylines while remaining rooted in the established canon of the Star Trek franchise, drawing inspiration from series such as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager.

Stargazers is positioned as a young adult romance set aboard Deep Space 9, blending themes of identity, friendship, and first love against the backdrop of a post-war galaxy. The story follows Leon, an optimistic recent graduate navigating early adulthood alongside his close-knit group of friends, including a brilliant Bajoran inventor and his loyal dog. As relationships evolve, particularly with his childhood friend Syrrik, the group becomes entangled in a station-wide conspiracy involving animal smuggling. Jarrett Melendez is writing the series with art by Kisai Entertainment.

Image via WEBTOON's website © CBS Studios Inc.

In contrast, Recollection leans into mystery and psychological tension. The story begins with a young woman awakening aboard a Federation starship with no memory of her identity, only to discover six others share the same fate. As fragmented memories resurface, the group uncovers a disturbing truth: many of them are among the Federation's most wanted criminals, raising questions about identity, morality, and redemption. Sam Maggs is writing the series with art by Kisai Entertainment.

The collaboration reflects WEBTOON 's broader strategy to bring globally recognized IP into its vertical-scroll format.