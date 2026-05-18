WEBTOON, Warner Bros. Animation Unveil 4 New Animated Titles in Expanding IP Partnership

The Wolf & Red Riding Hood, Vampire Family, Sable Curse, Snow and Briar to get animated adaptations

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation announced on Wednesday four additional animated projects in development, further expanding their strategic partnership aimed at bringing webcomic IP to global audiences.

WEBTOON CFO David J. Lee and Warner Bros. Animation President Sam Register made the announcement during a featured panel at Web Summit Vancouver 2026.

The newly revealed titles include The Wolf & Red Riding Hood by XUANN, Vampire Family by unfins, Sable Curse by Little Melon, and Snow and Briar by M. Nires.

These projects join an already growing slate of adaptations first announced in 2025, such as Down to Earth, The Stellar Swordmaster, Elf & Warrior , and Hardcore Leveling Warrior. The initial announement of the partnership in November stated the co-production agreement would involve animating 10 WEBTOON titles for global distribution.

Each of the new titles reflects a diverse mix of genres.

The Wolf & Red Riding Hood : High school student Anna wakes up one day to find that she's super hairy, incredibly strong, craves meat all the time… and then she grows ears and a tail. Can she figure out how to stop herself from becoming a werewolf before the full moon?

: High school student Anna wakes up one day to find that she's super hairy, incredibly strong, craves meat all the time… and then she grows ears and a tail. Can she figure out how to stop herself from becoming a werewolf before the full moon? Vampire Family : Natalia, a vampire desperate for a normal life, finally gets to go to school and sets her sights on befriending her seatmate, Evangelo. As she tries to navigate friendship in the human world, she discovers he's not your typical student either.

: Natalia, a vampire desperate for a normal life, finally gets to go to school and sets her sights on befriending her seatmate, Evangelo. As she tries to navigate friendship in the human world, she discovers he's not your typical student either. Sable Curse : Terron is cursed to die at 19 unless she can find a way to break the spell. Her chance may come when her family escapes society and stays at a magical estate, where she uncovers secrets among its wealthy guests that could hold the key to lifting her deadly curse.

: Terron is cursed to die at 19 unless she can find a way to break the spell. Her chance may come when her family escapes society and stays at a magical estate, where she uncovers secrets among its wealthy guests that could hold the key to lifting her deadly curse. Snow and Briar: Prince Snow, the fairest in the land, is married off to the towering Princess Briar by his scheming stepmother, who desperately wants him gone. Is Princess Briar just infatuated with him like everyone else, or does she have secrets of her own?

The partnership underscores a broader industry trend of leveraging established webtoon IP across formats, with romance, fantasy, action, and comedy titles being developed into animated series aimed at global streaming audiences.