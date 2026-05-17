Interest
Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences for Voice Actor Wakana Yamazaki, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with the May 15 announcement of Wakana Yamazaki's death. She is best known for his roles as Ran Mōri in the Detective Conan franchise, Meiko Akizuki in Marmalade Boy, Ruri-Hume in Mononoke, Koan in Sailor Moon R, and Nene in Samurai Warriors, among others. Her work as a voice actor has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. Now, those creators and fans are paying their respects:
Megumi Han
ときどき家に遊びにきてくれて。— 潘めぐみ🌙MEGUMI HAN⁷ (@han_meg_han) May 15, 2026
現場でお会いしたときも
いつも笑顔と優しいお声で。
子供の頃から今もずっと
和佳奈さんは、蘭姉ちゃんです。
来年の映画で、お声、聴きたかったなぁ。 https://t.co/jLo92AZHmU
You used to come over to my house every now and then.
Whenever we met in the studio, you always greeted me with a smile and a gentle voice.
Ever since I was a child you, Wakana-san, have always been “Ran-nee-chan” to me.
I wanted to hear your voice in next year's movie, too.
Kazuma Horie
山崎和佳奈さん、本当に残念でなりません。心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。— 堀江一眞 (@Kazuma_Horie) May 15, 2026
I am truly devastated by the news of Wakana Yamazaki's passing. I offer my deepest condolences.
Mayumi Iizuka
初めて現場でご一緒させていただいた時。— 飯塚雅弓 (@MayuTama0103) May 15, 2026
憧れの作品の世界そのままに
優しく笑顔で迎えてくださり。
舞台でご一緒させていただいた時の
朗らかで愛らしい和佳奈さんとの時間は
いつもシアワセで優しい時間でした。
和佳奈さん。
一緒にまた横浜で🍺の約束。
またいつかね。ずっと大好きです。
The first time we worked together in a recording studio.
You welcomed me with a gentle smile, just like in the world of the work I'd always admired.
The time I spent with the cheerful and lovely Wakana-san while performing together on stage was always a happy and heartwarming experience.
Wakana-san.
We promised to have a 🍺 together in Yokohama again.
See you again someday. I'll always love you.
Mika Kanai
山崎和佳奈ちゃん、、、— かないみか (@MIkAKANAI3018) May 15, 2026
また違い年代の仲間が逝ってしまった。
いつも優しい笑顔で穏やかで大好きでした。
悲しすぎるよ。
和佳奈ちゃん、また会う日まで。
ご冥福をお祈りします。 https://t.co/p6isF6cNr3
Wakana Yamazaki-chan…
Another friend from a different generation has passed away.
She was always so kind and gentle, with such a warm smile, and I loved her so much.
This is just too sad.
Wakana-chan, until we meet again.
May you rest in peace.
Jun-ichi Kanemaru
わかなちゃん…。— 金丸淳一🌞VoiceActor&Vocalist Jun-ichi KANEMARU (@junichisonic) May 15, 2026
こんな悲しいことがあるか！
ママレードボーイなどこれまで色々仲良くさせて頂きました。
食事もご一緒しましたよね。
山崎和佳奈さま、
どうぞ安らかに。
RIP
Wakana-chan…
How could something so sad happen!
From Marmalade Boy and other projects, you've been so kind to me over the years.
We even dined together, didn't we?
Wakana Yamazaki-sama,
May you rest in peace.
RIP
Yūko Kobayashi
いずれは皆彼方に行くにしても— 小林優子 (@konbumirin) May 15, 2026
神様はどんな順番で連れていくのだろう？時にまだまだ活躍すべき人まで連れて去ってしまう、曲がりなりにも好きな芝居や仕事ができてる幸せをしっかり噛み締めながら生きなくちゃね、
和佳奈ちゃん、優しい貴女の笑顔、忘れません、合掌
Even though we'll all pass away eventually, I wonder in what order God takes us? Sometimes He takes people who still have so much to contribute. I need to live my life fully, cherishing the love I have for acting and my, in my own imperfect way.
Wakana-chan, I'll never forget your kind smile. I offer my prayers.
Mariko Kouda
Mariko Kouda, voice of Marmalade Boy lead Miki Koishikawa, wrote a long eulogy for Yamazaki on her blog. Kouda began by addressing Yamazaki as her Marmalade Boy character Meiko Akizuki:
Meiko, you're joking, right?
Tell me it's a joke.
Nacchan's going to cry,
Meiko,
Please tell me you're joking.
Smile at me like you always do with your hair flowing in the breeze.
Let's laugh
And eat delicious food together
And talk a bunch more.
Tell me it's not true.
Wakana-san,
We've always been together,
Ever since we debuted.
You can't just suddenly disappear.
You were just taking a short break, right?
You can't just suddenly disappear.
It was thanks to you, Wakana-san,
That I fell in love with hedgehogs.
It was thanks to, Wakana-san, I became interested in Mongolia.
Ever since we first met you've had the same smile,
And you were a gentle and radiant person.
Wakana-san,
Please call me Miki, call me Mari-chan
With your voice.
Wakana-san
Wakana-san
Wakana-san.
Now that you're free from your illness, It's like your smile
Is projected across the sky …
Wakana-san,
Thank you always, always, always
For your kindness and similes.
Wakana-san,
I love you so much.
I love you Meiko.
Mitsuaki Madono
山崎和佳奈さんの訃報に凄くショックを受けている— 真殿光昭公式X (@madonodono) May 15, 2026
同じ年で気さくに話してくれていたのに
もう和佳奈ちゃんに『真殿君』って話しかけて貰えないと思うと凄く悲しい
同年齢の仲間が亡くなるのは本当にね苦しいよ
謹んで心からお悔やみを申し上げます
和佳奈ちゃん安らかにお眠り下さい
I am deeply shocked by the news of Wakana Yamazaki's passing.
We were the same age and she was always so friendly and approachable, and the thought Wakana-chan will never call me “Madono-kun” again fills me immense sadness.
It's truly heartbreaking to lose a friend of the same age.
I offer my deepest and most sincere condolences.
Rest in peace, Wakana-chan.
Mari Maruta
いつもいつも誰に対しても、優しく慈愛に満ちた笑顔…— まるた まり (@mari_malta) May 15, 2026
そんな人いないやろ、って思うけど、ホントに奇跡の人だった…
優しくて大好きだったよ、和佳奈ちゃん💖
いつも、コナンの収録で親切にしてくれてありがとう…！！
日本中が悲しんでるよ…🍀#名探偵コナン#毛利蘭#山崎和佳奈 https://t.co/6K6Xx0SbAb
[She] always, always, had a gentle, loving smile for everyone…
I know you might think, “There's no one like that,” but she really was a miracle…
You were so kind, and I loved you so much, Wakana-chan💖
Thank you for always being so kind to me during Conan recording sessions…!!
The whole of Japan is mourning…🍀
Ami Matsushima
山崎和佳奈さん。— 松嶌 杏実 （まつしま あみ） (@matsushima_ami) May 15, 2026
子どもの頃から、
一番好きなヒロインは蘭姉ちゃんでした。
今年の映画でもかっこよくて可愛くて。
コナンでご一緒したときもとても優しくて素敵な方でした。
心からお悔やみ申し上げます。 https://t.co/DiXdmgwgHk
Wakana Yamazaki-san,
Ever since I was a child, my favorite heroine has been Ran-nee-chan.
She was so cool and cute in this year's movie, too.
When we worked together on Detective Conan, you were such a kind and wonderful person.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Kotono Mitsuishi
和佳奈ちゃん— 三石琴乃 (@kotochawanmoon) May 15, 2026
早すぎます
まだ現実味がないです。
随分と前だね、
90年代セーラームーンのあやかしの4姉妹コーアンのお芝居で胸を打たれてから、大好きな役者さんだった。
言葉がない…
Wakana-chan
It's too soon.
It still doesn't feel real.
It was quite a while ago,
but you became my favorite voice actress after I was deeply moved by your performance as the Spectre Sisters's Koan in the 1990s Sailor Moon.
I'm at a loss for words…
Haruhi Nanao
初めてご一緒させていただいたのは確か「ひみつのアッコちゃん」でした。— 七緒はるひ (@nanaoharuhi) May 15, 2026
デビューしたばかりで慣れない私にも優しくしてくださった。
久し振りにコナンでお会いした時も変わらずお優しくて……寂しいです。
和佳奈さん、ありがとうございました。 https://t.co/mGCdN0BbNP
I believe the first time we worked together was on Himitsu no Akko-chan.
Even though I was new to the industry and still finding my feet, you were so kind to me.
When we met again on Detective Conan after such a long time, you were still just as kind as ever… I'm so sad.
Thank you, Wakana-san.
Megumi Ogata
まだ世間で朗読劇というものがあまりなかった頃からやっていた朗読劇。— 緒方恵美 (@Megumi_Ogata) May 15, 2026
私が作る時、いつも隣にいてくれました。
朗読劇だけじゃなくこんな舞台もやってたけど（笑）。
振り返ったら突然蘇ってきた。
「悠有！」
と叫ぶ声。
大好きだ。麻美。
(篠有紀子先生「アルトの声の少女」)#山崎和佳奈 https://t.co/GI8aYB2xdD
“Your voice has such a nice balance.”
My manager at the time told me that, leading to TwinBee Paradise, Sailor Moon… During the five years after I debuted, I often got to work on the same projects as you. Not only that, but we also worked together on stage plays and reading performances. We ate meals together. We even went out together.
Your acting was so natural and brimming with a sense of clarity.
Your smile, your kindness—they were a constant source of comfort to me, an inexperienced young woman who was always struggling with something. Even after I left the agency and we didn't share the same sets as often, it never stopped.
It's too soon, Wakana-san.
It's way too soon.
But at least the pain is finally gone now.
I'm so glad for you!
I'll leave my final, heartfelt message as a LINE message that won't show as “read,” so please take a quick peek before you go, okay? (lol)
Thank you.
I love you.
Please. Rest in peace.
We were doing stage readings back when they weren't very common.
Whenever I wrote a script, you were always by my side.
We didn't just do stage readings; we did plays, too (laughs).
Looking back, it all suddenly came flooding back.
The voice shouting,
“Yuu!”
I love you so much, Asami.
(From Yukiko Shino-sensei's Alto no Koe no Shōjo [The Girl With the Alto Voice])
Sayaka Ōhara
私はアニメデビューがコナンでした。— 大原さやか (@readingradio) May 15, 2026
スタジオでの作法も飛び交う専門用語もわからず緊張でガチガチにかたまっていた私に、ひとつひとつソッと耳打ちして教えてくださったのは貴女でした。
和佳奈さん
役者としても
先輩としても、大好きでした。
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 pic.twitter.com/OWkJ9C6UBB
My debut in the anime industry was Detective Conan.
I was stiff with nerves, without a clue about studio etiquette or the technical terms flying around, but you were the one who gently whispered taught me, one thing at a time.
Wakana-san,
I loved you dearly,
both as an actress
and as a sempai.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace.
Maya Okamoto
ショックです……— 岡本麻弥💕 インボイス制度廃止／消費税減税or廃止 (@maya_pan0203) May 15, 2026
早すぎます……
和佳奈さんのご冥福を心よりお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/vNPImucAuj
I'm shocked.
It's too soon.
I offer my heartfelt prayers for Wakana-san's soul.
Ryōtarō Okiayu
初めてメインを担当した『ママレードボーイ』の頃からご一緒してました。茗子。— 置鮎龍太郎 ヘロQ『アッパレ晴多さん一家』開幕です‼️5/14(木)〜17(日) (@chikichikiko) May 15, 2026
やはり周年で何か企画するべきたったなぁ。色々悔やまれる
We were just whispering to each other, “It must be true.” But we haven't confirmed it yet, have we?
Your warm, friendly voice, calling me “Ryo-chan♪” just as you always did, still echoes in my ears.
Wakana-san, may you rest in peace.
We've been together since the days of Marmalade Boy, the first project where I took on the lead role. Meiko.
We really should have planned something for the anniversary. I have so many regrets.
Mitsuki Saiga
『名探偵コナン』毛利蘭役・声優の山崎和佳奈さん死去 61歳(オリコン)#Yahooニュースhttps://t.co/FC8q07h1Cd— 斎賀みつき (@SaigaTweet) May 15, 2026
何度かコナンにお邪魔した時、とても明るい笑顔とお声でお話ししていた姿が思い出されます。
山崎さんのご冥福をお祈りいたします。
I remember the times I visited Conan, you always spoke with such a bright smile and cheerful voice.
May Yamazaki-san rest in peace
Rei Sakuma
まだ気持ちが追いつかないのですが— 佐久間レイ (@REISAN_no_HEYA) May 15, 2026
山崎和佳奈さん
静かに微笑んでいる人、けれど確かな存在感のある人だな、といつも思っていました。
同い年なんだね、と話したのはいつだったでしょうね。
色褪せない作品の中で
これからも生き続けていてくださいね。 pic.twitter.com/sbOn15xylK
I still can't quite wrap my head around it, but
Wakana Yamazaki-san,
I always thought of you as someone who quietly smiled yet had such a strong presence. I wonder when it was when we realized we were the same age.
Please continue to live on through your timeless works.
Iwao Teraoka (Detective Conan storyboard)
山崎和佳奈さんのご冥福を心よりお祈り致しますm(__)m https://t.co/s10Dy8RvOx— 寺岡 巌 (@_vicke_33) May 15, 2026
I offer my deepest condolences to Wakana Yamazaki. m(__)m
Naoko Watanabe
和佳奈ちゃん…昨年7月終わりに偶然、日舞の会を観に行った時にばったり会って、どの方の繋がりですか〜？なんて、キラキラニコニコしていたのに…青ニの新年会では、素敵な着物姿で、以前は殺陣も頑張っていて、穏やかなのにアクティブで…心よりご冥福をお祈り致します…— 渡辺菜生子 (@97ngBSRxDcwq3ps) May 15, 2026
Wakana-chan… I ran into you at the end of last July at a traditional Japanese dance performance and you were all smiles and sparkling, asking, “How do we know each other?”… At the Aoni New Year's party, you looked stunning in your kimono. You used to work hard on stage combat, and even though you were so gentle, you were also so active… I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace…
Takumi Yamazaki
…和佳奈ちゃん— 山崎たくみ (@torippy_takumi) May 15, 2026
ついこの前に病気療養のお知らせだったよね
「まだまだ新人で！」「いやいや僕もだよー」
なんて会話から30年以上
同年代の訃報はしんどいよ
おつかれさまです
ゆっくり休んでね
…Wakana-chan
It was just the other day I heard you were taking a break to recover from an illness.
“I'm still a rookie!” “No, no, so am I!”
It's been over 30 years since we had conversations like that.
Hearing about the passing of someone my own age is tough.
Thank you for everything.
Please rest in peace.
Did we miss any eulogies to Wakana Yamazaki? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.
follow-up of Detective Conan Cast/Staff Offer Condolences After Ran Mōri Voice Actress Wakana Yamazaki's Death