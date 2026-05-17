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Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences for Voice Actor Wakana Yamazaki, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Fellow cast members pay respects to one of their own

yamazaki
Image via Aoni Production's website

The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with the May 15 announcement of Wakana Yamazaki's death. She is best known for his roles as Ran Mōri in the Detective Conan franchise, Meiko Akizuki in Marmalade Boy, Ruri-Hume in Mononoke, Koan in Sailor Moon R, and Nene in Samurai Warriors, among others. Her work as a voice actor has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. Now, those creators and fans are paying their respects:

Megumi Han

You used to come over to my house every now and then.
Whenever we met in the studio, you always greeted me with a smile and a gentle voice.
Ever since I was a child you, Wakana-san, have always been “Ran-nee-chan” to me.
I wanted to hear your voice in next year's movie, too.

Kazuma Horie

I am truly devastated by the news of Wakana Yamazaki's passing. I offer my deepest condolences.

Mayumi Iizuka

The first time we worked together in a recording studio.
You welcomed me with a gentle smile, just like in the world of the work I'd always admired.
The time I spent with the cheerful and lovely Wakana-san while performing together on stage was always a happy and heartwarming experience.
Wakana-san.
We promised to have a 🍺 together in Yokohama again.
See you again someday. I'll always love you.

Mika Kanai

Wakana Yamazaki-chan…
Another friend from a different generation has passed away.
She was always so kind and gentle, with such a warm smile, and I loved her so much.
This is just too sad.
Wakana-chan, until we meet again.
May you rest in peace.

Jun-ichi Kanemaru

Wakana-chan…
How could something so sad happen!
From Marmalade Boy and other projects, you've been so kind to me over the years.
We even dined together, didn't we?
Wakana Yamazaki-sama,
May you rest in peace.
RIP

Yūko Kobayashi

Even though we'll all pass away eventually, I wonder in what order God takes us? Sometimes He takes people who still have so much to contribute. I need to live my life fully, cherishing the love I have for acting and my, in my own imperfect way.
Wakana-chan, I'll never forget your kind smile. I offer my prayers.

Mariko Kouda

Mariko Kouda, voice of Marmalade Boy lead Miki Koishikawa, wrote a long eulogy for Yamazaki on her blog. Kouda began by addressing Yamazaki as her Marmalade Boy character Meiko Akizuki:

Meiko, you're joking, right?

Tell me it's a joke.

Nacchan's going to cry,

Meiko,
Please tell me you're joking.

Smile at me like you always do with your hair flowing in the breeze.

Let's laugh
And eat delicious food together
And talk a bunch more.

Tell me it's not true.

Wakana-san,
We've always been together,
Ever since we debuted.

You can't just suddenly disappear.
You were just taking a short break, right?

You can't just suddenly disappear.

It was thanks to you, Wakana-san,
That I fell in love with hedgehogs.
It was thanks to, Wakana-san, I became interested in Mongolia.

Ever since we first met you've had the same smile,
And you were a gentle and radiant person.

Wakana-san,

Please call me Miki, call me Mari-chan
With your voice.

Wakana-san
Wakana-san
Wakana-san.

Now that you're free from your illness, It's like your smile
Is projected across the sky …

Wakana-san,
Thank you always, always, always
For your kindness and similes.

Wakana-san,
I love you so much.

I love you Meiko.

Mitsuaki Madono

I am deeply shocked by the news of Wakana Yamazaki's passing.
We were the same age and she was always so friendly and approachable, and the thought Wakana-chan will never call me “Madono-kun” again fills me immense sadness.
It's truly heartbreaking to lose a friend of the same age.
I offer my deepest and most sincere condolences.
Rest in peace, Wakana-chan.

Mari Maruta

[She] always, always, had a gentle, loving smile for everyone…
I know you might think, “There's no one like that,” but she really was a miracle…
You were so kind, and I loved you so much, Wakana-chan💖
Thank you for always being so kind to me during Conan recording sessions…!!
The whole of Japan is mourning…🍀

Ami Matsushima

Wakana Yamazaki-san,
Ever since I was a child, my favorite heroine has been Ran-nee-chan.
She was so cool and cute in this year's movie, too.
When we worked together on Detective Conan, you were such a kind and wonderful person.
I offer my deepest condolences.

Kotono Mitsuishi

Wakana-chan
It's too soon.
It still doesn't feel real.
It was quite a while ago,
but you became my favorite voice actress after I was deeply moved by your performance as the Spectre Sisters's Koan in the 1990s Sailor Moon.
I'm at a loss for words…

Haruhi Nanao

I believe the first time we worked together was on Himitsu no Akko-chan.
Even though I was new to the industry and still finding my feet, you were so kind to me.
When we met again on Detective Conan after such a long time, you were still just as kind as ever… I'm so sad.
Thank you, Wakana-san.

Megumi Ogata

“Your voice has such a nice balance.”
My manager at the time told me that, leading to TwinBee Paradise, Sailor Moon… During the five years after I debuted, I often got to work on the same projects as you. Not only that, but we also worked together on stage plays and reading performances. We ate meals together. We even went out together.
Your acting was so natural and brimming with a sense of clarity.
Your smile, your kindness—they were a constant source of comfort to me, an inexperienced young woman who was always struggling with something. Even after I left the agency and we didn't share the same sets as often, it never stopped.
It's too soon, Wakana-san.
It's way too soon.
But at least the pain is finally gone now.
I'm so glad for you!
I'll leave my final, heartfelt message as a LINE message that won't show as “read,” so please take a quick peek before you go, okay? (lol)
Thank you.
I love you.
Please. Rest in peace.
We were doing stage readings back when they weren't very common.
Whenever I wrote a script, you were always by my side.
We didn't just do stage readings; we did plays, too (laughs).
Looking back, it all suddenly came flooding back.
The voice shouting,
“Yuu!”
I love you so much, Asami.
(From Yukiko Shino-sensei's Alto no Koe no Shōjo [The Girl With the Alto Voice])

Sayaka Ōhara

My debut in the anime industry was Detective Conan.
I was stiff with nerves, without a clue about studio etiquette or the technical terms flying around, but you were the one who gently whispered taught me, one thing at a time.
Wakana-san,
I loved you dearly,
both as an actress
and as a sempai.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace.

Maya Okamoto

I'm shocked.
It's too soon.
I offer my heartfelt prayers for Wakana-san's soul.

Ryōtarō Okiayu

We were just whispering to each other, “It must be true.” But we haven't confirmed it yet, have we?
Your warm, friendly voice, calling me “Ryo-chan♪” just as you always did, still echoes in my ears.
Wakana-san, may you rest in peace.
We've been together since the days of Marmalade Boy, the first project where I took on the lead role. Meiko.
We really should have planned something for the anniversary. I have so many regrets.

Mitsuki Saiga

I remember the times I visited Conan, you always spoke with such a bright smile and cheerful voice.
May Yamazaki-san rest in peace

Rei Sakuma

I still can't quite wrap my head around it, but
Wakana Yamazaki-san,
I always thought of you as someone who quietly smiled yet had such a strong presence. I wonder when it was when we realized we were the same age.
Please continue to live on through your timeless works.

Iwao Teraoka (Detective Conan storyboard)

I offer my deepest condolences to Wakana Yamazaki. m(__)m

Naoko Watanabe

Wakana-chan… I ran into you at the end of last July at a traditional Japanese dance performance and you were all smiles and sparkling, asking, “How do we know each other?”… At the Aoni New Year's party, you looked stunning in your kimono. You used to work hard on stage combat, and even though you were so gentle, you were also so active… I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace…

Takumi Yamazaki

…Wakana-chan
It was just the other day I heard you were taking a break to recover from an illness.
“I'm still a rookie!” “No, no, so am I!”
It's been over 30 years since we had conversations like that.
Hearing about the passing of someone my own age is tough.
Thank you for everything.
Please rest in peace.

Did we miss any eulogies to Wakana Yamazaki? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

This article has a follow-up: Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences for Voice Actor Wakana Yamazaki's Death, Part III (2026-05-17 23:59)
follow-up of Detective Conan Cast/Staff Offer Condolences After Ran Mōri Voice Actress Wakana Yamazaki's Death
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