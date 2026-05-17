Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences for Voice Actor Wakana Yamazaki, Part II

The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with the May 15 announcement of Wakana Yamazaki 's death. She is best known for his roles as Ran Mōri in the Detective Conan franchise , Meiko Akizuki in Marmalade Boy , Ruri-Hume in Mononoke , Koan in Sailor Moon R , and Nene in Samurai Warriors , among others. Her work as a voice actor has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike. Now, those creators and fans are paying their respects:

You used to come over to my house every now and then. Whenever we met in the studio, you always greeted me with a smile and a gentle voice. Ever since I was a child you, Wakana-san, have always been “Ran-nee-chan” to me. I wanted to hear your voice in next year's movie, too.

I am truly devastated by the news of Wakana Yamazaki 's passing. I offer my deepest condolences.

The first time we worked together in a recording studio. You welcomed me with a gentle smile, just like in the world of the work I'd always admired. The time I spent with the cheerful and lovely Wakana-san while performing together on stage was always a happy and heartwarming experience. Wakana-san. We promised to have a 🍺 together in Yokohama again. See you again someday. I'll always love you.

Wakana Yamazaki -chan… Another friend from a different generation has passed away. She was always so kind and gentle, with such a warm smile, and I loved her so much. This is just too sad. Wakana-chan, until we meet again. May you rest in peace.

Wakana-chan… How could something so sad happen! From Marmalade Boy and other projects, you've been so kind to me over the years. We even dined together, didn't we? Wakana Yamazaki -sama, May you rest in peace. RIP

Even though we'll all pass away eventually, I wonder in what order God takes us? Sometimes He takes people who still have so much to contribute. I need to live my life fully, cherishing the love I have for acting and my, in my own imperfect way. Wakana-chan, I'll never forget your kind smile. I offer my prayers.

Mariko Kouda , voice of Marmalade Boy lead Miki Koishikawa, wrote a long eulogy for Yamazaki on her blog. Kouda began by addressing Yamazaki as her Marmalade Boy character Meiko Akizuki:

Tell me it's a joke.

Nacchan's going to cry,

Meiko,

Please tell me you're joking.

Smile at me like you always do with your hair flowing in the breeze.

Let's laugh

And eat delicious food together

And talk a bunch more.

Tell me it's not true.

Wakana-san,

We've always been together,

Ever since we debuted.

You can't just suddenly disappear.

You were just taking a short break, right?

You can't just suddenly disappear.

It was thanks to you, Wakana-san,

That I fell in love with hedgehogs.

It was thanks to, Wakana-san, I became interested in Mongolia.

Ever since we first met you've had the same smile,

And you were a gentle and radiant person.

Wakana-san,

Please call me Miki, call me Mari-chan

With your voice.

Wakana-san

Wakana-san

Wakana-san.

Now that you're free from your illness, It's like your smile

Is projected across the sky …

Wakana-san,

Thank you always, always, always

For your kindness and similes.

Wakana-san,

I love you so much.

I love you Meiko.