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Anime Expo to Screen 'Macross: Do You Remember Love?' Film; to Host Voice Actors Masakazu Morita, Machico
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Anime Expo announced on Thursday it will host "the first official North American screening" of the The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? anime film at this year's event. The screening will take place on July 5 at 12:00 p.m. PDT.
🌌 Experience anime history on the big screen at #AX2026! 🎬✨ Be part of the first official North American screening of The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? - the legendary masterpiece that has come to define the MACROSS franchise. 🚀🎶— Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 14, 2026
Whether you're a… pic.twitter.com/0IUUkuuTlM
BIGWEST will also host a Macross panel on July 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.
The convention has also revealed the following guests over the past two weeks:
- Masayuki Yamagishi (Yama-P), CEO of game developer NextNinja
- Infinite's Ena Hamabe, producer of the I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day anime
- Hiroyuki Watanabe, former editor-in-chief of Monthly Shōnen Ace and current executive officer at Kadokawa who "oversees the Manga, Light Novel, and Shin-Bungei genres"
- Voice actor Masakazu Morita (Bleach, Kingdom)
- Voice actress Machico (Uma Musume: Pretty Derby, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!)
- Voice actor Daisuke Hirose (Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, Good Night World)
- Writer and artist MEME50 (Heat Alert, Drawn by Brush, XXX Maiden)
Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Source: Anime Expo's X/Twitter account