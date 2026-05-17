Anime Expo to Screen 'Macross: Do You Remember Love?' Film; to Host Voice Actors Masakazu Morita, Machico

Anime Expo announced on Thursday it will host "the first official North American screening" of the The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? anime film at this year's event. The screening will take place on July 5 at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

🌌 Experience anime history on the big screen at #AX2026! 🎬✨ Be part of the first official North American screening of The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? - the legendary masterpiece that has come to define the MACROSS franchise. 🚀🎶



Whether you're a… pic.twitter.com/0IUUkuuTlM — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 14, 2026

BIGWEST will also host a Macross panel on July 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

The convention has also revealed the following guests over the past two weeks:

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.