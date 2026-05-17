Kagurabachi Manga Takes 1-Week Break Due to Author's Health

Manga returns on May 25

Image via Amazon © Takeru Hokazono, Shueisha

This year's 25th issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that'smanga is taking a one-issue break due to Hokazono's "sudden illness." The manga was originally scheduled to release a chapter in the magazine's 25th issue, and is still featured in the issue's postcard, since the correction was not made in time due to the printing process. The manga will return in the next issue on May 25.

The manga took an unplanned one-week break in June last year also due to Hokazono's "sudden illness," and another break in October due to production reasons.

Hokazono debuted the Kagurabachi manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in Japan on May 1. The manga surpassed 2.2 million copies in circulation as of May 2025, and the manga now has 4 million copies in circulation as of April.

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are releasing the manga digitally in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print and released the seventh volume on May 5.

The manga topped the print category in the Next Manga Awards 2024. The manga was nominated in December 2024 for the 70th Shogakukan Manga Awards, and was nominated for the 49th annual Kodansha Manga Awards in April 2025. The manga was also nominated for the 2025 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. The manga ranked at #13 in January for Da Vinci's top manga titles of 2025.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will debut in April 2027.