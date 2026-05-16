Darkroom Adds Haré+Guu Deluxe Anime

Image via Darkroom © 金田一蓮十郎／スクウェア・エニックス,ハレのちグゥ デラックス製作委員会

Streaming service Darkroom has added the Haré+Guu Deluxe anime with the English dub for streaming with a premium membership. The series is an adaptation of Renjuro Kindaichi 's Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu manga.

The streamer also lists the Haré+Guu FINAL anime with Japanese audio, but no episodes are available as of press time.

The series follows the adventures of Haré, who lives in the jungle with his mother, when the mysterious girl Guu joins his household.

Kindaichi launched the Jungle wa Itsumo Hare Nochi Guu manga in 1996, and the manga inspired the Haré+Guu television series, as well as the Haré+Guu Deluxe and Haré+Guu FINAL original video anime. AN Entertainment had previously licensed the television anime and Haré+Guu Deluxe in North America.

Kindaichi's Yūbe wa Otanoshimi Deshita ne (It Was Fun Last Night) manga is currently running on Gangan Online . Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service added the series in December 2023 under the English title Rooming with a Gamer Gal .

Darkroom is a subsidiary of distribution company Synergetic Films, which describes the service as "a portal for treasures of world cinema, perhaps not easily found on other platforms. Something like Criterion , but with more recent discoveries."

Source: Darkroom (link 2) via @WTK