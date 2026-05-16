Bite Maker AK Manga Ends

Final chapter to be published on May 30

Image via Amazon Japan © Shogakukan, Miwako Sugiyama

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Miwako Sugiyama 's Bite Maker: AK (Area Kanazawa) manga announced on Saturday that the manga will end on Shogakukan 's Biccomi platform on May 30.

The series launched on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in May 2023. The manga is the sequel to their Bite Maker: The King's Omega ( Bite Maker: О̄sama no Omega ) manga. Shogakukan shipped the fifth compiled book volume on November 26.

Sugiyama launched the original Bite Maker manga in Shogakukan 's digital magazine &Flower in October 2018, and ended it in December 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th and final volume in March 2023. Seven Seas licensed the manga and published the final volume in July 2024.

The company describes the story:

Nobunaga won the genetic lottery and was born an alpha: his beauty, intelligence, and talent drive everyone wild with lust. Despite his seemingly perfect life, Nobunaga is unsatisfied--until he meets the woman of his dreams, who can sate his every desire. Enjoy a taste of the supernatural in this alpha/beta/omega tale about love, lust, and the power of attraction.

Sugiyama wrote the Ai no Kotoba manga in 2007, and the True Love manga in 2012.