Kakao Ent. Opens Submissions for New Drama Webtoon Series

Company classifies wide range of titles under its drama category, including: everyday slice-of-life stories, black comedies, thrillers, youth narratives

Image via Kakao Webtoon's website © Kakao Entertainment

Kakao Entertainment announced on May 13 that it will accept submissions for new drama-genre webtoons from May 27 through June 10, as part of its ongoing effort to expand its content pipeline.

The company classifies a wide range of titles under its drama category, spanning everyday slice-of-life stories, black comedies, thrillers, and youth narratives. Several works from this category — including Itaewon Class, The Uncanny Counter, and A Bona Fide Killer — have previously been adapted into live-action series.

This year's recruitment will be conducted across two tracks. The “webtoon submission” category requires a full synopsis, a completed first episode, and storyboard drafts for episodes two to three. The “story submission” category, aimed at writers, requires a project proposal, synopsis, and storyboard drafts for the first three episodes. Applicants may apply to both tracks.

Selected creators will be given the opportunity to serialize their work simultaneously on Kakao's two major platforms: Kakao Webtoon and Kakao Page .

Details can be found on Kakao Webtoon.

Source: YNA (Ga-hye Koh)