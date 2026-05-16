Kindergarten for Divine Beasts Webtoon Gets AI-Based Animated TV Series

Project is drawing attention for integrating AI into full broadcast production pipeline

Image via Anione's X/Twitter account © Daewon Media

The web novel and webtoon Kindergarten for Divine Beasts is being adapted into a broadcast animation using artificial intelligence (AI), marking another step in the expansion of webtoon-based IP into new formats.

According to industry sources, Kindergarten for Divine Beasts will air later this month on the Anione channel in South Korea, operated by Daewon Broadcasting . The story follows an ordinary human, Seo Minwoo, who unexpectedly becomes the director of a kindergarten attended by divine beast children.

The project is drawing attention for integrating AI into a full broadcast production pipeline. Daewon Broadcasting oversaw planning, production, and post-production. The company is collaborating with Glitch Goblin Studio, an AI-focused video studio under Korea Edu Group. Each episode is structured as a 10-minute broadcast format, combining two original webtoon episodes.

The staff used AI not only as an automation tool, but as part of the creative process. The production team focused on preserving the original webtoon's tone and character appeal, while refining direction, editing, and post-production to meet television standards.

A representative from Daewon Broadcasting said the project demonstrates how AI can function as a practical creative tool in content production, beyond experimental use, while maintaining broadcast-level quality.

Written by Geul Mat and drawn by Mimba, the original webtoon has amassed more than 4 million views globally since the serialization started in January 2025.

WEBTOON describes the story of the original webtoon series:

Minu Seo, a struggling nobody, never thought he'd inherit anything, especially not from the mother who abandoned him. However, what he received was beyond anything he could have imagined... A kindergarten for divine beasts! Will Minu be able to look after these magical children as their new teacher?

Fans can read the official English version of the webtoon on WEBTOON.

Source: Digital Daily (Sung-oh Chae)