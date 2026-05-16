News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 27-May 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia: More special ranks at #4
Yoshifumi Kondō and Studio Ghibli's Whisper of the Heart aired on NTV on Friday, May 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.5% rating.
The live-action Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: At a Confessional film aired on NHK on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. and earned a 2.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 3 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 2 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 3 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia: More special
|NTV
|May 2 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 2 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Snowball Earth
|NTV
|May 1 (Fri)
|23:25
|29 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 3 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|May 2 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei (season 10)
|NHK-E
|May 2 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Bluey
|NHK-E
|May 2 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)