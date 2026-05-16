Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 27-May 3

Yoshifumi Kondō and Studio Ghibli 's Whisper of the Heart aired on NTV on Friday, May 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.5% rating.

The live-action Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: At a Confessional film aired on NHK on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. and earned a 2.1% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)