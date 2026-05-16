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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 27-May 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
My Hero Academia: More special ranks at #4

Yoshifumi Kondō and Studio Ghibli's Whisper of the Heart aired on NTV on Friday, May 1 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 7.5% rating.

The live-action Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: At a Confessional film aired on NHK on Sunday, May 3 at 4:10 p.m. and earned a 2.1% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 3 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
5.9
Detective Conan NTV May 2 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 3 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.4
My Hero Academia: More special NTV May 2 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.7
Doraemon TV Asahi May 2 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.3
Snowball Earth NTV May 1 (Fri) 23:25 29 min.
2.2
One Piece Fuji TV May 3 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.2
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 2 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
Oshiri Tantei (season 10) NHK-E May 2 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.8
Bluey NHK-E May 2 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 20-26
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