MangaGamer to Release Umineko When They Cry - Saku Game in West

Company to also release Secret Affairs: Sweaty Midsummer Rut game, Beat Valkyrie Ixseal physically on USB

MangaGamer announced on Friday that it will release the Umineko When They Cry game, Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku: Nekobako to Musō no Kōkyōkyoku (Umineko When They Cry Saku: Symphony of Catboxes and Dreams, or Umineko When They Cry - Saku ), in the West. The company also licensed the Secret Affairs: Sweaty Midsummer Rut game and will release Beat Valkyrie Ixseal as a physical edition on USB on June 25.

Image courtesy of MangaGamer

MangaGamer 's version of Umineko When They Cry - Saku features newly drawn character sprites to match the Steam version's upgraded visuals with an option to switch between them and Ryukishi's original artwork.

The game originally launched in Japan for PC in October 2019. It launched for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in January 2020.

The visual novel includes all eight main chapters of the Umineko no Naku Koro ni : Majo to Suiri no Rondo and Umineko no Naku Koro ni Bara: Shinjitsu to Gensō no Nocturne games, as well as three short stories titled "Tsubasa," "Hane," and "Saku." It also bundles the Umineko When They Cry spinoff fighting game Golden Fantasia CROSS .

Daisuke Ono voices Battler Ushiromiya, and Sayaka Ōhara voices Beatrice. Rico Sasaki performs the opening theme song "Kasaneawase no Nekobako" (Nesting Catboxes). Chiyomaru Shikura wrote the lyrics and composed the song.

New cast members in the game include:

Nao Tōyama as Peace

as Peace Sakikuro Motoki as Furaurosu

Inori Minase as Shiesuta 556

Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku ( Umineko All in One Package ) launched in October 2019. The release is a compilation disc of all previous Umineko games plus a new scenario. The included games are Umineko no Naku Koro ni , Umineko no Naku Koro ni Chiru , Umineko no Naku Koro ni Tsubasa , and Umineko no Naku Koro ni Hane . Ryukishi07 is credited with the original designs and scenario.

Source: Press release