Reborn!, Irregular at Magic High School, Duel Masters Creators Collaborate on Horo-Beat Manga

"Thrilling tag-team battle" manga launched on Friday

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine launched a new manga on Friday titled Horo Beat . The first chapter has 66 pages.

Duel Masters manga creator Shigenobu Matsumoto is credited for the original work, and is in charge of the storyboard composition. The Irregular at Magic High School light novel author Tsutomu Satou is cooperating on the scenario, and Reborn! manga creator Akira Amano is in charge of the original character designs. Akira Tsuruta is drawing the manga.

Image via Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine's website © Shogakukan

The "thrilling tag-team battle" manga features yōkai and humans teaming up together. The story centers on Jin Narumi, a second-year middle school student who can see monsters, yōkai, devils, and ghosts. He visits his friend Hinata, who lives at a temple, every morning, as Hinata's temple is overrun by these creatures. However, Hinata cannot see them, and so she does not take Jin's worries seriously. One day, Jin and Hinata are attacked by a giant yōkai. When Hinata is knocked unconscious and Jin is on the verge of death, Hinata's temple cat Leo appears and turns into a raijū beast. Together, Jin and Leo team up to take down the giant yōkai and save Hinata.