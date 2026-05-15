Cyborg 009: Nemesis Anime Casts Yūki Kaji as Joe Shimamura

9 cast members for Nemesis group also revealed

Image courtesy of Point Set © 石森プロ

The staff of's, a new anime based on'smanga, revealed on Thursday thatwill play the anime's main character Joe Shimamura, the first returning character announced for the anime.

The staff also unveiled the below visual for the Nemesis group of characters in the anime.

Image courtesy of Point Set © 石森プロ

The anime's website has also announced a new main cast member for the Nemesis group every week in the past two months. The cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Image courtesy of Point Set ©石森プロ

The anime will "stream" this summer.

Hideki Ambo is directing the anime at Arect . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Pokémon ) and CHARATEX are writing the screenplay. sanorin is designing the characters.

Singer Kyoko from the rock band Barbee Boys performs the theme song "Taga Tame ni" (For Whom). The song was originally used for the 1979 Cyborg 009 television anime series. Ken Narita and Koorogi '73 originally performed the song, and Ishinomori himself wrote the lyrics.

Ishinomori launched the original Cyborg 009 manga in Shōnengahōsha 's Weekly King magazine in July 1964.

The story follows a global organization known as Black Ghost, which seeks to lock the world into eternal war. Black Ghost captures nine men and women and turns them into cyborg soldiers, but the cyborgs rebel and fight against Black Ghost.

The manga inspired television anime series in 1968, 1979, and 2001, as well as films in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recently, the manga spawned the 009 Re:Cyborg movie in 2012 and the Cyborg 009 Call of Justice movie in 2016. The manga also inspired a crossover original video anime ( OVA ) with Devilman in 2015.

Tsuguo Okazaki launched the Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete manga based on Ishinomori's original series in July 2019, and the manga ended in September 2022. Scriptwriter Masaki Tsuji ( Cyborg 009 anime) and artist Masato Hayase ( Genma Taisen , 8 Man vs Cyborg 009 ) launched a new manga titled Cyborg 009 Taiheiyō no Bōrei ( Cyborg 009 : Ghost of the Pacific) in April 2024.