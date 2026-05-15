'Even the Student Council Has Its Holes!' Manga Takes Break

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Muchimaro, Seven Seas

This year's 24th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine announced on Wednesday that Muchimaro 's Even the Student Council Has Its Holes! manga will take a break until the 27th issue on June 3 due to the artist's health. The announcement also stated that artist Muchimaro 's health is improving.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

In a student council filled with weirdos, one new member is about to have a hell of a school year! Mizunoe Ume just wanted to avoid repeating a grade when he joined the student council. After all, it seemed like an easy fix to his current academic problems. But then, he met his fellow council members. Each of them is eccentric in their own way—one's an airhead, another's scary, one's secretly a pervert, but all in all, they're just really weird! Yet somehow, they're also oddly cute and endearing. Which means Mizunoe is stuck with them and all the chaos they bring to the table. Get ready for a slice-of-life manga that's irresistibly charming, quirky, and a little bit naughty!

Muchimaro launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2022. Kodansha shipped the 12th compiled book volume on March 17. Seven Seas will ship the first volume on September 8. K MANGA also publishes the series in English digitally.

The series is inspiring a television anime.