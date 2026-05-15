Paru Itagaki's Beast Complex Manga Gets New 1-Shot

New short story launches in summer

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Paru Itagaki 's works announced on Wednesday that the Beast Complex manga will get a new one-shot story in summer.

The series received a new chapter in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2022.

Itagaki published the Beast Complex manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 2016. Akita Shoten released one volume for the manga. Viz Media licensed the Beast Complex manga, and it describes the story:

A tiger and a beaver who grew up together defy peer pressure to end their friendship and join forces to fight injustice. A camel journalist who spent his career passing judgment on carnivores spends a life-changing night with a seductive wolf. A saltwater crocodile and a gazelle must find a way to work together as chef and assistant on a cooking show with flagging ratings. A fox and a chameleon wrestle with stereotypes about each other—and themselves. And much more…

Itagaki started a new manga mini-series for Beast Complex in the magazine in January 2021 and ended it in March 2021. The third and final compiled volume of the manga shipped in May 2021

Itagaki launched Witching Hour ( Ushimitsu Gao ) on Akita Publishing 's Champion Cross platform in October 2024. Itagaki ended the manga on May 13. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 8.

Itagaki's past works include SANDA and BEASTARS , both adapted into anime series.

The first BEASTARS television anime debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The second part of the final season premiered on March 7.

The SANDA television anime premiered last October in the "Animeism" programming block on TBS , MBS , and BS-TBS .

