Punk Gun Manga Ends

Final chapter launches on May 21

Image via Amazon Japan © Naoki Oki, Shueisha

This year's 24th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine announced on Thursday that Naoki Oki 's Punk Gun manga will end in the next issue on May 21.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

On the outskirts of the crime-infested Dead City, a young boy named Aiboba and his band of orphans become involved in a dangerous incident.

Oki launched the series in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in May 2025. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on April 17. The fourth volume will ship on May 19.

