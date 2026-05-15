TBS' Sand B Company Acquires Xenotoon CG Anime Studio

Image via Xenotoon's website ©安田 現象/Xenotoon ©NANOHA EXCEEDS PROJECT supported by TBS

Tokyo Broadcasting System ( TBS ) Holdings' Sand B anime planning and development company acquired a 51% controlling stake in 3D CG anime studio Xenotoon, turning the studio into a subsidiary company of Sand B. The studio's anime director Genshō Yasuda drew the visual (seen right), revealed alongside the announcement of the acquisition.

TBS and Sand B plan to merge Xenotoon with TBS ' anime studio Seven Arcs sometime in mid-2027.

Xenotoon was founded in December 2019. The studio's CEO is producer Koichi Kawase . The studio is perhaps best known for its work with animator and director Genshō Yasuda , who produces CG shorts, and directed Make a Girl , his first full-length animated work, which debuted as a film in January 2025 (the studio is credited in the anime as Yasuda Gensho Studio by Xenotoon ). Xenotoon and Yasuda also produced Moana to Densetsu no Umi 2 3D Short Anime . Web3 anime brand Azuki , Comisma, and Xenotoon also announced a new U.S.-based joint anime studio named "Studio Azuki " in July 2025.

TBS acquired the anime studio Seven Arcs in December 2017. The studio is best known for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise . Seven Arcs is currently producing the latest entry in that franchise , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance , which will premiere on July 4.

Tokyo Broadcasting System ( TBS ) Holdings, the parent company of the Japanese television network TBS , established the Sand B (earlier tentatively named CIP) in May 2025. The company is focused on planning, developing, and producing animation. TBS invested 30 billion yen (about US$207 million) to establish the company with goals to maximize revenue and accelerate global expansion through collaboration with Mainichi Broadcasting System ( MBS ). Kazuhiko Akatsu is the representative of the company.

Sources: Xenotoon's website, Comic Natalie