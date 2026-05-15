Yuu Yoshinaga Launches New Series

Saredo, Futari wa Kusare En debuts on June 12

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine announced on Wednesday Yuu Yoshinaga will debut a new series titled Saredo, Futari wa Kusare En (Even So, We Have an Undesirable, Yet Inseparable Love) in the magazine's next issue on June 12.

The story follows childhood friends Muku Mochigi and Kyо̄ Yakumo, who are stuck with each other, despite constantly bickering and fighting. As they transition into high school, their strange relationship begins to change unexpectedly.

Yoshinaga launched the Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki (pictured right) series in Betsucomi in August 2021. Yoshinaga ended the manga's main story in May 2025. Shogakukan shipped the 12th and final compiled book volume on January 26. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and shipped the fifth volume on January 13.

The series returned for a short "Special Episode" serialization in the August issue of Betsucomi last July.