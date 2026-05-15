Yen Press Licenses Moscow 2160, Love at the City's Edge on a Moonlit Night, Terrarium in a Drawer, 14 More Manga/Novels

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed 11 manga and seven novel series for release in November. The company also revealed that it will release an audiobook for Keiichi Hikami 's Elden Ring - themed novel See You at That Site of Grace After Work in November.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Kumo Kagyu, Kōtarō Sekine

Title:mangaCreators:(story),(art), Noboru Kannatuki (character design)Summary: In the near future of a world whose history diverges from our own, the Soviet Union remains intact and the Cold War has continued for two centuries. Cyborg thieves and rogues roam the streets, and the powers that be conspire in secret… In the far north city of Moscow, the people's will, prosperous futures, and rights to freedom and truth have long been lost to war. But there lives a certain man with antique machine guns always in tow, beholden to no organization, whom they call a “Janitor”…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Fujino Omori, Kakage, Suzuhito Yasuda

Argonaut: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Tales of Heroes

Title:novelsCreators:(story),(illustration),(character design)Summary: Behold, the chronicle of the first hero!

This is a tale of a distant past, long before the gods' blessing came to the land. It is the legend of an adventurer still told to this very day. He was by no means history's strongest or most inspiring, so how exactly did Argonaut reach such famed heights? The perfect opportunity to claim his rightful title presents itself when the king summons the land's mightiest warriors for an all-important quest, but the young fool comes to realize he may have bitten off more than he can chew… The curtain rises on a comedy that echoes through the ages!



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Sakuhiro

Love at the City's Edge on a Moonlit Night

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: “To be so drawn to a demon…What a strange onmyoji you are.”

Kon, an onmyoji living in Kyoto, is fascinated by the supernatural and the spirit world, to the extent that he struggles to fit in with his human peers. Then one day, he takes a job repairing magical barriers and makes his way to a yokai-exclusive red-light district. There, he comes across Ibaraki, a gorgeous four-horned demon—and former sex worker! Could this be the beginning of an unlikely romance between yokai and yokai-lover?!



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Ryōko Kui

Ryōko Kui

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Welcome to a wonderland of laughter, tears, surprise, and empathy. From, author of, comes an award-winning kaleidoscope of thirty-three short, shining tales of comedy, fantasy, sci-fi, and more!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Akumi Agitogi, Hidari

The Story of the Moon Waiting for the Evening

Title:novelsCreators:(story),(illustration)Summary: High schooler Yohana Sakaki lives in a town full of ghosts, spirits, and other ethereal beings, where the eminent Yashiro family is tasked with keeping these beings in check. Yohana has distant ties to the family, but she lacks any abilities and has resigned herself to an ordinary life. When she falls into a pond at the Yashiro estate, she seems to catch the eye of a high-ranking member of the Yashiro hierarchy—only to be ignored in favor of another girl, who strangely had the same accident. Having apparently lost her golden opportunity, Yohana is instead aided by a mysterious young boy named Chitose, who has little status but quite a few secrets. And when she begins spending time with him and assisting in his spiritual work, she learns that her destiny may have changed more than she realized—but whether for good or ill, no one can yet say.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Minoru Matsuda

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: In the high heat of summer, Kanoko visits her brother's grave. By her side is Hijiri, her brother's lover—and the man she has fallen in love with. But memories aren't the only things that can haunt the living. This is the story of the twisted love between a girl, her brother's partner, and the thing that was once her brother…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Sino Torino

egg: I'm Your Child

Title:mangaCreator: Sino TorinoSummary: In the year 20XX, to accompany the declining birth rate and the legalization of gay marriage, a new form of payment is legalized: the donation of a third party's eggs or sperm. In this world where anyone, no matter who they are, can have a child using another person's eggs or sperm as compensation, what does it truly mean to be a “family”?

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Meiji, Gakuto Coda, potg

After-School Duty

Title:mangaCreators: Meiji (story),(original story),(character design)Summary: The day started out pretty normally. Kei Nimori was just going to elementary school as usual, and although he thought it was weird that his name and some other random person's were written on the chalkboard, he didn't pay too much attention to it—until night fell. Stuck in an alternate dimension of his school, surrounded by horrific monsters and a pile of corpses, his battle for survival has only just begun! The only question is, can he keep fighting until flight becomes an option again…?!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Yomu Mishima, Pinakes

Valkyrie Bullet

Title:novelsCreators:(story),(illustration)Summary: A Consummate Soldier Faces His Toughest Battle Yet: Attending an All-Girls School!

In the near future, Earth has been invaded by monsters called giju from another world, forcing humanity into a never-ending war for survival. Conventional weapons are ineffective; the world's only hope lies in the Valkyrie Dresses—suits of powered battle armor with extraordinary combat abilities that can only be piloted by women. But that all changes one day, when a man named Ren Hifumi is suddenly transferred to the Third Academy Valkyrie training facility. Having survived an inhumane surgical procedure with a success rate of less than 10 percent, Ren is the test pilot for a new humanoid weapon that will change the very landscape of war…



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Hijiki

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Kasane Hayafuji cannot live without making trips to a certain eatery in order to see Aoyama, a waitress working there. One day, when seeing Aoyama standing out in the rain, getting soaked to the bone, Kasane lends her a hand… But the next thing she knows, Aoyama comes to her with a “sister contract”…?!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Hijiki

Izumi and the Dragon Encyclopedia

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: A press statement from Blade and Comrades Publishing: Our imprint's pride and joy, that masterpiece you all know and love, the Dragon Encyclopedia, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Thanks to the highly credible and definitely well-researched contents of our bestseller Dragon Encyclopedia, all adventurers know that “dragon” means three things—gold, glory, and mystery! To celebrate the golden jubilee of this seminal work, B&C Publishing has assigned a special team, consisting of one editor and one adventurer, the task of preparing a second edition. We all know how accurate and comprehensive the first edition was, so we here at B&C are sure it will be light work!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © sanorin

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: Who says a short king can't find love? In fact, not only does Amane have an adorably cute girlfriend with a smile that lights up the whole world, she also happens to be the tallest person in class! It may be a challenge for these two goofballs to work around their height differences—especially since they're keeping it on the down-low to avoid being teased about it—but with a positive attitude and a lotta love, this height-gap romantic comedy will leave you wanting more!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Hyōgo Amagasa, sugino, LINO

Tale of the Wizrain Kingdom: The Dragon Is the Bride

Title:mangaCreators:(original story), sugino (art),(character design)Summary: Long ago, the Kingdom of Wizrain was established by a great hero and his precious dragon. But Elna's no hero. She's just the daughter of a nobleman's mistress, adopted into her father's family only to be tormented by her stepmother and stepsister. Or so she thinks…until one day, it all comes flooding back—echoes of her past life as a dragon! Spurred on by memories of soaring through the sky with her hero, she heads for the royal palace. A single look into the eyes of the, Vaide, tells Elna that he is her beloved hero reborn. Only one problem: He doesn't remember her at all!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Rainy Kamitsuki, Minori Tsukahara, LAM

Title:mangaCreators: Rainy Kamitsuki (original story),(art),(character design)Summary: Amelia, the kingdom of dragons with a monopoly on magical power, is once again invading other lands with the ferocious Queen Amelia at its head. Her eyes are set on Campusfellow, the small land of fire and iron, which at this rate will inevitably fall… For the sake of the country's survival, Lord Bud Grace comes up with a last-resort plan—ally with the one known only as the Witch, the subject of countless terrifying tales. With the assassin Rollo, known as “Black Dog” and versed in every method of killing, at their disposal, they set out to enter an alliance with the first witch, also known as the Mirror Witch…

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Ichiro Sakaki, Shiba

On the Way Home After Defeating the Demon King

Title:novelsCreators:(story), Shiba (illustration)Summary: Where one journey ends, another begins.

The prophesied hero Yuma and his party have successfully slain the Demon King, and it's now time for the final leg of their adventure: the return home. However, what should be a joyous occasion takes a turn when one member abruptly leaves, spurning the rewards and acclaim awaiting them. Yuma quickly realizes that although they risked their lives together to defeat a common enemy, he and his comrades are almost complete strangers. The route back to the capital becomes an opportunity to hear his companions' life stories, and some of the things he learns will shock him to his core…



Image courtesy of Yen Press © Kosaka Hanane, Kurogiri

Rise of the Lowborn: Ascending the Ranks by Crushing Incompetent Nobles

Title:novelsCreators:(story), Kurogiri (illustration)Summary: Time to tip the scales.

Hazen Heim is a newly appointed imperial military officer who had the poor luck of being born without a silver spoon in his mouth. This means that instead of landing a cushy nepotism gig, he's getting sent to the front lines to deal with the worst of the worst. Awaiting him are scumbag supervisors who constantly steal credit, low-life leaders who love to abuse their power, and bumbling members of the brass who have never had to make a hard decision once in their lives. Fortunately, Hazen racked up decades of knowledge and experience in his past life as a legendary mage. Now it's his turn to put the tyrants in their place, and they're going to learn that when they go low, he goes lower…



Image courtesy of Yen Press © amaseinuesu, Yuu Oukawa

The Demon King Seems to Have Infiltrated the Hero's Party

Title:novelsCreators: Kamaseinuesu (story), Yuu Oukawa (illustration)Summary: Keep your friends close and the demon king closer!

Kyle was reincarnated into a fantastical world as a member of the hero's party. Over the course of their journey, he's forged unbreakable bonds with his crew—Noelle the high priestess, Dal the thief, Tiger the beastfolk, Sasha the mage, and Eclair the hero. Their expedition seems to be going well, when suddenly, a goddess appears to tell Kyle an earth-shattering secret: One of his dear friends is actually the Demon King in disguise. Can he figure out the identity of their greatest foe before it's too late?!



Source: Press release





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