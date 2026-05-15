Sekai Project to Release Neko-Mimi Sweet Housemates 2, Neko-Nin exHeart Spin! 2 Visual Novels in West

Sekai Project announced during its panel at Anime Central on Friday that it has licensed Animal Herb's Neko-Mimi Sweet Housemates 2 ( Uchi no Pet Jijou 2 ) and Whirlpool's Neko-Nin exHeart Spin! 2 visual novels for release in the West in 2026. The company will also release the Nekopara 10th Anniversary -Sayori Art Works- artbook physically and digitally in the third quarter of 2026.

Sekai Project streamed the opening video for Neko-Mimi Sweet Housemates 2 , which features the song "Bitter sweet Mojito! -Remix Ver-" by Suzuka Nakahara , Soushi Hosoi , and Rekka Katakiri .

The company describes the story:

In the spring, I met the half-beast, half-angel, Mint, who was banished from the heavens and left to fend for herself. We then became a couple and started to live together. Life with this bundle of cheerful energy was a joy and when Lily, a half-human, half-demon girl from the otherworld and Cacao, another half-beast, half-angel arrive, our chaotic but exciting days continue. The seasons changed and soon summer arrived. I then meet Kuro, a mysterious girl with animal- like ears and tail yet no halo or wings. Kuro was rather wary of others but seemed to have some sort of goal she wished to accomplish. Mint wants to help her and drags everyone along to do so when a sinister presence makes themselves known and looks to interfere with Kuro's goals...?! Alongside angels, demons and a girl who is neither, all crossing paths. Mint's chaotic summer vacation fills with twists and turns! Follow Mint, a popular girl from the doujin circle "Animal Herb," as her story continues in this heartwarmingly comedic game series.

Sekai Project released the original Neko-Mimi Sweet Housemates ( Uchi no Pet Jijou ) visual novel in English in April 2022. The game also launched in Japan that month.

Sekai Project streamed the opening video for Neko-Nin exHeart Spin! 2 , and it features the song "Senkuu Nyandertour" by solta feat. Yumeno Yuki.

The company describes the story:

After his grandfather's death, Saiga Kikumaru learns the truth of his origins. In a nutshell: 1. He learns that Japan is inhabited by demi-humans, animal-eared people eking out a secretive existence in the shadows of human civilization. 2. Only the human underworld, where the Saiga clan reigns through its demi-human connections, knows of their existence. Kikumaru learns he is a Saiga clan heir. 3. Kikumaru learns he is the illegitimate child of Magoichi, head of the Saiga clan, then is quickly embroiled in the succession war triggered by his father's sudden disappearance. 4. Under the loving guidance of a cat-eared ninja girl named Touka, he manages to awaken his latent powers. 5. After rigorous training, he manages to repel the attacks of his longtime frenemy, earning a brief respite. Anyway, that's the gist of it. As you all probably guessed, the story doesn't end there. Kikumaru has now won the support of the cat-eared Touka, mightiest of all ninjas, as well as Chika, the very assassin who previously tried to kill him. Just as Kikumaru starts to wonder how the Saiga may be rebuilt, several mysterious new faces step onto the stage! Racoons, foxes, and his long-lost little sister... And what's this? The cats of the Fuma clan are making a comeback! The curtain rises on the final chapter of this modern-day ninja romp as it spirals into chaos! Get ready to nyan-nyan and nin-nin!

The sequel game debuted in November 2025 for PC in Japan.

The original NEKO-NIN exHeart SPIN! visual novel debuted in September 2023 for PC in Japan. Sekai Project released the game in the West for PC in July 2024

Source: Email correspondence