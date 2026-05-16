Voice Actor Aoi Nagatsuki's Agency Addresses Photos Taken, Posted Without Her Permission

Amuleto agency: "We have confirmed the images were taken and released without permission"

Image via Amuleto ©AMULETO

voice actor

Japanese talent agency Amuleto released a statement on Wednesday regarding photos ofthat were released online without her permission. Amuleto confirmed that the photos were of Nagatsuki and her friends. The agency further stated that the photos are a “violation of [Nagatsuki's] privacy” and has confirmed other instances of people photographing and stalking thewhile she is in public. Amuleto also explicitly requested that people “refrain from posting about this matter based on excessive speculation or unsubstantiated rumors."

Amuleto notes it will take legal actions if it confirms further instances of people photographing Nagatsuki in public, stalking the voice actor , or other harassing behaviors towards her or make or share “malicious social media posts."

Nagatsuki is best known as the voice of Saki Hanami from Gakuen Idolm@ster. She has also appeared in A Love Too Captivating and Neko ni Naritai Tamagawa-kun . Her agency lists her full résumé.



Sources: Amuleto's X/Twitter account, Amuleto, Oricon News