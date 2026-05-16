News
'Babies of Bread' Anime Short Gets TV Series
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for Japanese company CHOCOLATE Inc.'s CG anime film short "Babies of Bread" ("Pan no Aka-chan") announced on Saturday that the short will get a stop-motion television series on July 4. The staff streamed a promotional video:
The series will air during the Doyō wa Nanisuru!? show on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. JST on KTV and the Fuji TV network.
Haruka Ichikawa returns to direct, write the script, and plan the series at CHOCOLATE Inc. with dwarf studios. Riki Fuhrmann will design the characters and Takao Ogi returns to compose the music for the series.
Additional staff members include:
- Producers: Miyu Kobashi, Chiaki Sato, Shoko Kawakami
- Photography and lighting: Yūsuke Miyazaki
- Puppet production: Shūhei Harada, Koichi Furuya
- Animators: Rikuto Konagaya, Gen Kobayashi, Hayato Noguchi, Emi Nema
- Art: Nanae Takiguchi
- Editing: Yuto Suda, Ryū Ogata
The original CG film short is set in a bakery in the middle of the city, and will center on "baby bread" characters, including Cream Bun, Baguette, Donut, and Croissant as they attempt to thwart a burglar.
The short premiered on YouTube in December 2024.
Sources: Babies of Bread series' YouTube channel, Comic Natalie