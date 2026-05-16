'Babies of Bread' Anime Short Gets TV Series

Stop-motion series debuts on July 4

The staff for Japanese company CHOCOLATE Inc. 's CG anime film short " Babies of Bread " (" Pan no Aka-chan ") announced on Saturday that the short will get a stop-motion television series on July 4. The staff streamed a promotional video:

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The series will air during the Doyō wa Nanisuru!? show on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. JST on KTV and thenetwork.

Haruka Ichikawa returns to direct, write the script, and plan the series at CHOCOLATE Inc. with dwarf studios . Riki Fuhrmann will design the characters and Takao Ogi returns to compose the music for the series.

Additional staff members include:

The original CG film short is set in a bakery in the middle of the city, and will center on "baby bread" characters, including Cream Bun, Baguette, Donut, and Croissant as they attempt to thwart a burglar.

The short premiered on YouTube in December 2024.