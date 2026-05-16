Haru Hisakawa's Takara Shimai Manga Ends, Gets English Release on Manga UP!

Manga launched in January 2025, ended on Friday

This year's 11th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine published the last chapter on Friday of Haru Hisakawa 's Takara Shimai manga.

Additionally, Manga UP! Global announced on Sunday it has added the manga its English service under the title Jackpot Sisters .

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Manga UP! Global describes the manga:

Struggling sisters Niina and Mana receive a birthday present from their father. But who would have thought they'd end up winning a 300-million-yen jackpot?! WIth their newfound fortune, these girls strive to live the high life their own way, in this heartfelt financial comedy!

Hisakawa launched the manga in January 2025. The second volume shipped on December 25, and the third and final volume will ship on July 24.

Hisakawa's Cat Massage Therapy ( Neko no Massageya-san ) manga launched in Overlap 's Comic Qurie web manga magazine in 2019. Overlap published the manga's third and final volume in April 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga in English in full color.