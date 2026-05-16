The Ogre's Bride Anime's Trailer Unveils More Cast

The staff for the television anime of Kureha 's The Ogre's Bride ( Oni no Hanayome ) light novel series revealed three more cast members in a new trailer on Saturday.

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The newly announced cast includes (left to right in image above):

Taito Ban as Takamichi Araki

as Takamichi Araki Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ouga Kiyama

as Ouga Kiyama Aya Endō as Sakurako Kiyama

The anime will premiere in July 2026.

The novel series is set in a Japan where humans and demons co-exist peacefully. Yuzu is an ordinary high school girl, who lives in the shadow of her older sister who is the bride of a demon. One day, she has a life-changing encounter with a beautiful ogre who claims her as his bride.

The cast includes:

Kazuhito Ōmiya is directing the anime at Colored Pencil Animation Japan . Yumi Kamakura is in charge of the series scripts. Hikari Tanaka is drawing the main character designs, and Hiroko Shigekuni is also credited for character designs. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

Kureha began the light novel series on Starts Publishing 's Novema! platform in 2019. The series won the grand prize at the First Novema! Character Short Story Contest. Starts published the ninth volume in May 2024. Yū Shiroya illustrates the series.

Jun Togashi launched the manga adaptation in Starts Publishing 's Noicomi magazine in December 2021. The manga adaptation won Noicomi's annual comic ranking in the girl comics category in 2022 and 2023. Starts shipped the eighth compiled book volume on December 26. MangaPlaza is releasing the manga in English.

The light novel series and its manga adaptation collectively have over 5.8 million copies in circulation.

The novel series also inspired a live-action film opened on March 27.

The live-action film based on Kureha 's The Ogre's Bride ( Oni no Hanayome ) light novel series sold 146,000 tickets in its opening three days and earned 202,395,960 yen (about US$1.27 million).