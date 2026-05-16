Drecom Announces New Indie Game Studio

Japanese video game developer Drecom announced on Thursday the launch of a new indie game studio Drecom Creators Studio. The new studio aims to discover the potential of game titles and support projects from development to long-term expansion, with a focus on small creators and teams.

Image via Drecom © Drecom Co.,Ltd.

The company lists several types of support - including sharing developmental knowledge, financial assistance, marketing, mixed media expansion, and more.

Drecom is opening applications for creators to apply through the website.

The new studio will also exhibit at the BitSummit PUNCH event, which runs in Kyoto from May 22-24.

Drecom recently denied reports that Atari has acquired the trademark rights to the Wizardry IP, after Atari acquired the complete and exclusive rights, and the underlying intellectual properties (IP) of the first five Wizardry games. The five games Atari acquired are Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord (1981), Wizardry II: The Knight of Diamonds (1982), Wizardry III: Legacy of Llylgamyn (1983), Wizardry IV: The Return of Werdna (1987), and Wizardry V: Heart of the Maelstrom (1988).

Drecom stated that it was recently informed that Atari had acquired the rights to the first five Wizardry games from the original rights holder. Drecom stated that it has no intention of selling the Wizardry trademark rights or other rights it holds in the future. The company will continue to hold the domestic and international trademark rights for the game series, and will manage the Wizardry IP brand.