Detective Conan Cast/Staff Offer Condolences After Ran Mōri Voice Actress Wakana Yamazaki's Death

Renowned voice actress died on April 18 at 61

Image via Aoni Production's website

On May 15, the anime world was shocked with the announcement of voice actress Wakana Yamazaki 's death. Known as the voice of one of the main characters Ran Mōri from the long-running anime series Detective Conan , the voice actress appeared in many anime series integral to the medium. The staff and cast of Detective Conan paid their respects to the late voice actor .

Detective Conan Creator Gōshō Aoyama and Anime's Staff

Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama released a statement through the Conan anime series. In his comments, Aoyama said, “To think I'll never hear that gentle, comforting voice that was always there again… it's so sad.”

The Detective Conan anime's staff released a comment with Aoyama. “We have learned of the passing of voice actress Wakana Yamazaki , who voiced Ran Mori in Detective Conan for nearly 30 years since the TV series premiered in 1996, and we offer our deepest condolences. The entire production staff of Detective Conan would like to express our deepest gratitude for the tremendous dedication and contributions Wakana Yamazaki made to the series over the years, and we pray for her eternal rest.”

DAIGO ( Detective Conan opening/ending theme songs performer)

I absolutely love writing lyrics for Ran Mōri and Shinichi from Detective Conan , and I've had the privilege of writing several opening and ending themes [for for the series] with BREAKERZ .

Whenever I wrote lyrics, I could hear Wakana Yamazaki 's voice in my head.

It's a voice I adore.

Thank you for everything.

May she rest in peace.

Toshio Furukawa (voice of Detective Yamamura)

■The news of Wakana-chan's passing… no way! We're in the same agency. We worked together on so many series… We even went on a trip to Bali with Hidekatsu Shibata and his wife and Nana Yamaguchi … Wait, I'll never see that dimpled smile again…

And once again, the epigraph from Shūsaku Endō 's The Monument of Silence, “Humanity is so sad, Lord, and the ocean so blue,”runs through my mind…

I offer my deepest condolences.

Noriko Hidaka (voice of Masumi Sera)

I was sure Wakana-chan would definitely come back.

I was so moved by her beautiful voice when we first worked together over 30 years ago, and I was able to hear it again in the latest movie…

Still, I can't help but feel I'll see her again somewhere.

Fumi Hirano (voice of Rumi Wakasa)

Ran-nee-chan vanished without even saying goodbye…

Wakana Yamazaki -san.

You gave such a captivating performance that was completely different from Ran-nee-chan last August in a play as the landlady of a longhouse a role.

All I can do now is reminisce.

Don't make me cry…

Nobuyuki Hiyama (voice of Makoto Kyōgoku)

The news of Wakana Yamazaki 's passing…

I think the first time I met Wakana-san was during a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream…

But since then, we've appeared together in various productions and have remained close friends.

Once, when were drinking together, I was a bit harsh straight-man to one of Wakana's funny-man jokes.

Even now, I still wonder if I was too harsh.

I offer my deepest condolences.

Ryō Horikawa (voice of Heiji Hattori)

Kazana Yamazaki-chan.

I heard you were only taking a short break to recover, so I'm at a loss for words at this sudden, tragic news.

I offer my deepest condolences.

Kazuhiko Inoue (voice of Inspector Shiratori)

This is so hard. Your voice was such a comfort on the show. No, your very presence was. All I can remember is you smiling in the recording studio. I wish we could have worked together more. I pray from the bottom of my heart you rest in peace, Wakana Yamazaki -san.



Yūgo Kanno ( Detective Conan music producer)

I hope to continue carrying forward the series Wakana Yamazaki worked on so lovingly and is cherished by so many fans.

I offer my heartfelt condolences.

Mai Kuraki ( Detective Conan opening/ending theme songs performer)

Mai Kuraki included an English message in her X (formerly Twitter ) post. ANN has included the English message below her post for those who may not be able to access it.

Your beautiful voice keeps touching my heart over and over again.

It's ain't over.

With love, peace, respect and gratitude.

∞♡unconditional L♡VE

Naoko Matsui (voice of Sonoko Suzuki)

“Ran... We'll always be BFFs.”

Everyone, it's going to be okay. Take a deep breath.

Ran and Sonoko have always been best friends no matter what☺️☺️

And they always will be.

Thank you, Waka-chan

Toshiyuki Morikawa (voice of Shukichi Haneda)

Wakana Yamazaki -chan, I'm at a loss for words at this sudden news. We've worked together on so many shows as main cast since we were young. To think the last time we spoke was last year when we were walking together from the studio to the station and talking about baseball… Right now all I can think of is your smile… Wakana-chan, please rest in peace. I pray from the bottom of my heart that you find peace. Tomoyuki Morikawa

Leon Niihama ( Detective Conan opening/ending theme songs performer)

I absolutely loved Ran Mōri's gentle yet strong voice.

I offer my heartfelt condolences to Wakana Yamazaki .

Yūki Notsuka ( Detective Conan scriptwriter)

Ran Mori was brought to life through Wakana Yamazaki 's portrayal. As a scriptwriter, I was deeply moved by the way she poured her heart into reading the lines I had written during the voice recording sessions.

I believe her voice, which lives on within the series, will continue to touch the hearts of many people for years to come. I offer my heartfelt gratitude and deepest condolences.

Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan scriptwriter)

“Ran, running away—”

That is the final line of the script for Highway no Datenshi. Wakana Yamazaki -san... I am at a loss for words.

Thank you so much for the past 30 years as a fan and the past 10 years as a scriptwriter.

May you rest in peace.

Michihiko Suwa ( Detective Conan chief producer, producer, planning)

Michihiko Suwa wrote a blog post of his memories of Yamazaki. In his post, he offered his condolences and stated that in the 30 years they worked together they went drinking several hundred times together. “There's no need for any embellishments when talking about Waka-chan. She's simply Ran Mori through and through,” said Suwa.

His X post features a photo of Suwa, Yamazaki, and Naoko Matsui from around 2019.

Wakana Yamazaki Suwacchi Diary

Yūji Takada (voice of Kansuke Yamato)

和佳奈ちゃん

突然の訃報に言葉が見つかりません

あなたの優しい笑顔ばかりが浮かびます — 高田裕司 (@yujing51) May 15, 2026

Wakana-chan

I am at a loss for words at this sudden news of your passing.

All I can think of is your gentle smile.

TMS Entertaintment

On April 18, voice actor Wakana Yamazaki passed away.

In TMS productions, she voiced Ran Mori in Detective Conan and Ran Tenjinbayashi in Kinkyū Hasshin Saver Kids , as well as appearing in Tetsujin 28-go FX and many other [ TMS ] works.

We express our deepest gratitude and offer our heartfelt condolences.

TWO-MIX ( Detective Conan opening theme songs performers with Minami Takayama also voicing protagonist Conan Edogawa)

I heard the news of Wakana Yamazaki 's passing.

She was always kind enough to reach out to me, who is shy around people, and make sureI felt welcome whether it was visiting the Detective Conan recording studio, making guest appearances, or attending parties.

When we went to visit Aoyama-sensei's home together, or joining me for recording sessions, we have so many memories of her…

I pray from the bottom of my heart she rests in peace.

Every time I lose someone close to us, it feels like a hole is being torn into my hearts.

One more…

I are still grieving the passing of Yuji Ohno -san, with whom I had the honor of covering the Lupin III theme during our time at Warner, and now Yamazaki-san…

It's heartbreaking.

I don't know how much time I have left in this life, but I will not give up and will continue to live with a positive outlook.

Kappei Yamaguchi (voice of Shinichi Kudo)

訃報を聞いた時

嘘、でしょ？

って言葉しか出てこなかった。

自分の中にポッカリ穴が空いたみたいで、心拍音だけ頭の中に鳴り響いてて。

和佳奈ちゃんの訃報が

あまりにショック過ぎます。。。



未だ、頭と心も全く整理出来ないけれど、今はこの本番を精一杯務める事が手向けと信じて頑張ってくるね。 — 山口勝平@「勝平大百科 50キャラで見る僕の声優史」発売中です❗️ (@ENma_Dororon) May 15, 2026

When I heard the news,

“No way, right?”

was all I could say.

It felt like a huge hole had opened inside me and all I could hear was the sound of my beating heart echoing in my head.

The news of Wakana-chan's passing

is just too much to bear…

I still can't make sense of it all in my head or in my heart, but I believe dedicating myself fully to this role is the best honor I can pay her, so I'll do my best.

Yamazaki is best known for her long-running role as heroine Ran Mōri in the Detective Conan anime, which she had voiced since the anime premiered in 1996. Akemi Okamura , who voiced the character since episode 1,193 on March 14 while Yamazaki was undergoing medical treatment, is taking over the role. Notably, Yamazaki once voiced the character Nami on episodes 70-79 (May-August 2001) of the One Piece anime while Okamura, the role's regular voice actress, was on maternity leave.

Yamazaki also voiced Meiko Akizuki in the Marmalade Boy series and film, Ruri-Hime in Mononoke , Koan in Sailor Moon R , and Nene in Samurai Warriors , among others. She also voiced Nojiko in One Piece , the One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends' Great Adventure and One Piece Episode of Nami: Kōkaishi no Namida to Nakama no Kizuna specials, and the One Piece Film Strong World movie.