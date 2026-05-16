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Detective Conan Cast/Staff Offer Condolences After Ran Mōri Voice Actress Wakana Yamazaki's Death
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On May 15, the anime world was shocked with the announcement of voice actress Wakana Yamazaki's death. Known as the voice of one of the main characters Ran Mōri from the long-running anime series Detective Conan, the voice actress appeared in many anime series integral to the medium. The staff and cast of Detective Conan paid their respects to the late voice actor.
Detective Conan Creator Gōshō Aoyama and Anime's Staff
Detective Conan creator Gōshō Aoyama released a statement through the Conan anime series. In his comments, Aoyama said, “To think I'll never hear that gentle, comforting voice that was always there again… it's so sad.”
The Detective Conan anime's staff released a comment with Aoyama. “We have learned of the passing of voice actress Wakana Yamazaki, who voiced Ran Mori in Detective Conan for nearly 30 years since the TV series premiered in 1996, and we offer our deepest condolences. The entire production staff of Detective Conan would like to express our deepest gratitude for the tremendous dedication and contributions Wakana Yamazaki made to the series over the years, and we pray for her eternal rest.”
DAIGO (Detective Conan opening/ending theme songs performer)
名探偵コナンの毛利蘭ちゃんと新一くんの歌詞を書くのが大好きで、何曲もBREAKERZでオープニング、エンディングを書かせてもらっています。— DAIGO (@Daigo19780408) May 15, 2026
歌詞を書く時、山崎和佳奈さんの声が頭に聞こえていました。
大好きな声です。
今まで本当にありがとうございました。
ご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
I absolutely love writing lyrics for Ran Mōri and Shinichi from Detective Conan, and I've had the privilege of writing several opening and ending themes [for for the series] with BREAKERZ.
Whenever I wrote lyrics, I could hear Wakana Yamazaki's voice in my head.
It's a voice I adore.
Thank you for everything.
May she rest in peace.
Toshio Furukawa (voice of Detective Yamamura)
■和佳奈ちゃんの訃報、って……そんな！同じ事務所。ずいぶんたくさんの仕事、一緒にやったよねえ……柴田秀勝さんご夫妻や山口奈々さんと一緒に、バリにも遊びに行ったよねえ…………え、あのエクボの笑顔に、もう会えない……。— 声優・古川登志夫（青二プロダクション） (@TOSHIO_FURUKAWA) May 15, 2026
そしてまた遠藤周作《沈黙の碑》の碑文「人間がこんなに哀しいのに… pic.twitter.com/LnMrvFFzuA
■The news of Wakana-chan's passing… no way! We're in the same agency. We worked together on so many series… We even went on a trip to Bali with Hidekatsu Shibata and his wife and Nana Yamaguchi… Wait, I'll never see that dimpled smile again…
And once again, the epigraph from Shūsaku Endō's The Monument of Silence, “Humanity is so sad, Lord, and the ocean so blue,”runs through my mind…
I offer my deepest condolences.
Noriko Hidaka (voice of Masumi Sera)
和佳奈ちゃんは絶対に戻って来てくれると信じていました。— 日髙のり子 (Noriko Hidaka) (@nonko_hidaka531) May 15, 2026
初めて共演した30数年前、素敵だなと感動した声を、今回の映画でも聞かせてくれていたのに…
まだ、どこかで会えるような気がして仕方ありません。
I was sure Wakana-chan would definitely come back.
I was so moved by her beautiful voice when we first worked together over 30 years ago, and I was able to hear it again in the latest movie…
Still, I can't help but feel I'll see her again somewhere.
Fumi Hirano (voice of Rumi Wakasa)
蘭ねーちゃんが、バイバイも言わずに— hiranofumi 平野文です (@hiranofumi) May 15, 2026
消えちゃった・・。
山崎和佳奈さんよぉ。
昨年8月の舞台では、長屋の女房という、蘭ねーちゃんとは全く違うお役をたっぷりと魅せてくださったというのに。
もう思い出話しかできないなんて。
泣かせないでよ・・・。#23clubhttps://t.co/jL40HCld4M
Ran-nee-chan vanished without even saying goodbye…
Wakana Yamazaki-san.
You gave such a captivating performance that was completely different from Ran-nee-chan last August in a play as the landlady of a longhouse a role.
All I can do now is reminisce.
Don't make me cry…
Nobuyuki Hiyama (voice of Makoto Kyōgoku)
山崎和佳奈さんの訃報が…— 檜山修之 (@NOBUKIHIYAMAY08) May 15, 2026
和佳奈さんと初めて会ったのは舞台「夏の夜の夢」の時だったか…
それ以来色んな作品で共演、仲良くさせてもらって来た。
昔、ある飲み会で和佳奈さんのボケに
チョイ強めのツッコミを入れてしまった事。
今でも強すぎたかと反省してます。
お悔やみ申し上げます。
The news of Wakana Yamazaki's passing…
I think the first time I met Wakana-san was during a production of A Midsummer Night's Dream…
But since then, we've appeared together in various productions and have remained close friends.
Once, when were drinking together, I was a bit harsh straight-man to one of Wakana's funny-man jokes.
Even now, I still wonder if I was too harsh.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Ryō Horikawa (voice of Heiji Hattori)
山崎和佳奈ちゃん。— 堀川りょう (@ryohorikawa) May 15, 2026
ちょっと療養するとしか聞いていなかったので、突然の悲報に言葉が出ません。
心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
Kazana Yamazaki-chan.
I heard you were only taking a short break to recover, so I'm at a loss for words at this sudden, tragic news.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Kazuhiko Inoue (voice of Inspector Shiratori)
つらいなー。あなたの声は番組の癒しでした。いや、存在そのものが。スタジオでニコニコしている姿しか思い出せない。もっと一緒に仕事したかったな。山崎和佳奈さんのご冥福を心からお祈りいたします。— 井上和彦（声優） (@inouekazuhiko) May 15, 2026
This is so hard. Your voice was such a comfort on the show. No, your very presence was. All I can remember is you smiling in the recording studio. I wish we could have worked together more. I pray from the bottom of my heart you rest in peace, Wakana Yamazaki-san.
Yūgo Kanno (Detective Conan music producer)
山崎和佳奈さんが、これまで多くのファンに愛され、大切に紡いでこられた作品を、僕も大切に繋いでいきたいと思います。— 菅野祐悟 (@yugokanno) May 15, 2026
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/LVVW7Sgcce
I hope to continue carrying forward the series Wakana Yamazaki worked on so lovingly and is cherished by so many fans.
I offer my heartfelt condolences.
Mai Kuraki (Detective Conan opening/ending theme songs performer)
Mai Kuraki included an English message in her X (formerly Twitter) post. ANN has included the English message below her post for those who may not be able to access it.
📙公式ブログ📙— 倉木麻衣 RSS購読 (@RSS_mai_k) May 15, 2026
😢💐🤲
「名探偵コナン」毛利蘭役の山崎和佳奈さんの
ご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。
今年の初めに「名探偵コナン 思い出主題歌企画」で、「Secret of my heart」を選んでくださり、とても嬉しく、光栄でした..… pic.twitter.com/Il5oxik6aa
Your beautiful voice keeps touching my heart over and over again.
It's ain't over.
With love, peace, respect and gratitude.
∞♡unconditional L♡VE
Naoko Matsui (voice of Sonoko Suzuki)
「蘭…あたしは一生友達だからね」— 松井菜桜子🪽降臨します (@42kg) May 15, 2026
皆んな、大丈夫だよ。深呼吸してね。
蘭と園子の二人はいつでもいつまでも大親友でした☺️☺️
そしてもちろん、これからもずーっと。
ありがとう和佳ちゃん#変わらぬ関係 #毛利蘭#山崎和佳奈 https://t.co/Dllp5Rv9gb pic.twitter.com/avHfYvN0ic
“Ran... We'll always be BFFs.”
Everyone, it's going to be okay. Take a deep breath.
Ran and Sonoko have always been best friends no matter what☺️☺️
And they always will be.
Thank you, Waka-chan
Toshiyuki Morikawa (voice of Shukichi Haneda)
山崎和佳奈ちゃん、突然のことで言葉が見つかりません。若い頃からたくさんのレギュラーをご一緒してきました。去年スタジオから駅まで一緒に歩いて野球の話をしたのが最後なんて…。今、あなたの笑顔しか思い浮かばないのです…。和佳奈ちゃんどうか安らかに。心よりご冥福をお祈りします。 森川智之 https://t.co/3t8eJ6bDbS— 森川智之(もりかわとしゆき) (@moriax291) May 15, 2026
Wakana Yamazaki-chan, I'm at a loss for words at this sudden news. We've worked together on so many shows as main cast since we were young. To think the last time we spoke was last year when we were walking together from the studio to the station and talking about baseball… Right now all I can think of is your smile… Wakana-chan, please rest in peace. I pray from the bottom of my heart that you find peace. Tomoyuki Morikawa
Leon Niihama (Detective Conan opening/ending theme songs performer)
毛利蘭ちゃんのとっても優しくて、芯のある声が大好きでした。— 新浜レオン (@niihamaLEON) May 15, 2026
山崎和佳奈さんのご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。
I absolutely loved Ran Mōri's gentle yet strong voice.
I offer my heartfelt condolences to Wakana Yamazaki.
Yūki Notsuka (Detective Conan scriptwriter)
毛利蘭は山崎和佳奈さんの表現があって初めて完成したものでした。アフレコ現場で私の書いたセリフを大切に読み解いてくださるお姿に、作り手として救われていました— 能塚裕喜 (@notsuka_yk) May 15, 2026
作品の中に生き続けるお声は、これからも変わることなく多くの人の心に届き続けると信じています。心より感謝と哀悼の意を捧げます。
Ran Mori was brought to life through Wakana Yamazaki's portrayal. As a scriptwriter, I was deeply moved by the way she poured her heart into reading the lines I had written during the voice recording sessions.
I believe her voice, which lives on within the series, will continue to touch the hearts of many people for years to come. I offer my heartfelt gratitude and deepest condolences.
Takahiro Ōkura (Detective Conan scriptwriter)
「蘭、走り去っていくーー」— 大倉崇裕 (@muho1) May 15, 2026
『ハイウェイの堕天使』脚本の最後の一行です。山崎和佳奈さん……。言葉もありません。
ファンとして30年、脚本担当として10年、本当にありがとうございました。
ご冥福をお祈りします。 https://t.co/SGLKXayQ57
“Ran, running away—”
That is the final line of the script for Highway no Datenshi. Wakana Yamazaki-san... I am at a loss for words.
Thank you so much for the past 30 years as a fan and the past 10 years as a scriptwriter.
May you rest in peace.
Michihiko Suwa (Detective Conan chief producer, producer, planning)
Michihiko Suwa wrote a blog post of his memories of Yamazaki. In his post, he offered his condolences and stated that in the 30 years they worked together they went drinking several hundred times together. “There's no need for any embellishments when talking about Waka-chan. She's simply Ran Mori through and through,” said Suwa.
His X post features a photo of Suwa, Yamazaki, and Naoko Matsui from around 2019.
山崎和佳奈さん｜すわっち日記 https://t.co/Xq5Ew6PEIh— 諏訪道彦 アニメ企画プロデューサー (@suwacchi) May 15, 2026
Wakana Yamazaki Suwacchi Diary
Yūji Takada (voice of Kansuke Yamato)
和佳奈ちゃん— 高田裕司 (@yujing51) May 15, 2026
突然の訃報に言葉が見つかりません
あなたの優しい笑顔ばかりが浮かびます
Wakana-chan
I am at a loss for words at this sudden news of your passing.
All I can think of is your gentle smile.
TMS Entertaintment
去る4月18日、声優の山崎和佳奈さんがお亡くなりになりました。— トムス・エンタテインメント【日本語公式】TMSアニメ (@TMSent_jp) May 15, 2026
トムス作品では『名探偵コナン』の毛利蘭役、『緊急発進セイバーキッズ』天神林ラン役をはじめ、『超電動ロボ 鉄人28号FX』他多くの作品にご出演いただきました。
深く感謝するとともに、心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/Xi7v5rXI86
On April 18, voice actor Wakana Yamazaki passed away.
In TMS productions, she voiced Ran Mori in Detective Conan and Ran Tenjinbayashi in Kinkyū Hasshin Saver Kids, as well as appearing in Tetsujin 28-go FX and many other [TMS] works.
We express our deepest gratitude and offer our heartfelt condolences.
TWO-MIX (Detective Conan opening theme songs performers with Minami Takayama also voicing protagonist Conan Edogawa)
親しかった人を亡くすたびに心に穴が空いていくような気がします。— TWO-MIX［SHIINA-NAGANO］-Official- (@two_mix_shiina) May 15, 2026
また一つ...。
ワーナー時代にルパン三世のテーマをカバーさせて頂いた大野雄二さんの訃報に寂しさを感じていた時に
今度は山崎さん...。
辛い。
僕の人生にあとどれだけの時間があるのか分からないけど諦めず前向きに生きます。
I heard the news of Wakana Yamazaki's passing.
She was always kind enough to reach out to me, who is shy around people, and make sureI felt welcome whether it was visiting the Detective Conan recording studio, making guest appearances, or attending parties.
When we went to visit Aoyama-sensei's home together, or joining me for recording sessions, we have so many memories of her…
I pray from the bottom of my heart she rests in peace.
Every time I lose someone close to us, it feels like a hole is being torn into my hearts.
One more…
I are still grieving the passing of Yuji Ohno-san, with whom I had the honor of covering the Lupin III theme during our time at Warner, and now Yamazaki-san…
It's heartbreaking.
I don't know how much time I have left in this life, but I will not give up and will continue to live with a positive outlook.
Kappei Yamaguchi (voice of Shinichi Kudo)
訃報を聞いた時— 山口勝平@「勝平大百科 50キャラで見る僕の声優史」発売中です❗️ (@ENma_Dororon) May 15, 2026
嘘、でしょ？
って言葉しか出てこなかった。
自分の中にポッカリ穴が空いたみたいで、心拍音だけ頭の中に鳴り響いてて。
和佳奈ちゃんの訃報が
あまりにショック過ぎます。。。
未だ、頭と心も全く整理出来ないけれど、今はこの本番を精一杯務める事が手向けと信じて頑張ってくるね。
When I heard the news,
“No way, right?”
was all I could say.
It felt like a huge hole had opened inside me and all I could hear was the sound of my beating heart echoing in my head.
The news of Wakana-chan's passing
is just too much to bear…
I still can't make sense of it all in my head or in my heart, but I believe dedicating myself fully to this role is the best honor I can pay her, so I'll do my best.
Yamazaki is best known for her long-running role as heroine Ran Mōri in the Detective Conan anime, which she had voiced since the anime premiered in 1996. Akemi Okamura, who voiced the character since episode 1,193 on March 14 while Yamazaki was undergoing medical treatment, is taking over the role. Notably, Yamazaki once voiced the character Nami on episodes 70-79 (May-August 2001) of the One Piece anime while Okamura, the role's regular voice actress, was on maternity leave.
Yamazaki also voiced Meiko Akizuki in the Marmalade Boy series and film, Ruri-Hime in Mononoke, Koan in Sailor Moon R, and Nene in Samurai Warriors, among others. She also voiced Nojiko in One Piece, the One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends' Great Adventure and One Piece Episode of Nami: Kōkaishi no Namida to Nakama no Kizuna specials, and the One Piece Film Strong World movie.
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