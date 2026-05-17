SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table 44: Cloudy Beach Anime Film Reveals New Visual, Trailer

Character designs also revealed for film opening on July 10 for 2-week limited screening

The staff of the SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table 44: CLOUDY BEACH anime film began streaming a new promotional video for the movie on Sunday.

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The staff also revealed a new version of the visual previously unveiled in March.

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The film will again star Chiyuki Miura as Yuuki. Other cast members include:

Yume Miyamoto as Airi

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Anna Nagase as Essei

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Yukari Tamura as Koyomi

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Konomi Inagaki as Hizumi

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Aino Shimada as Maguma

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Riko Akechi as Mitsuba

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Hikaru Tōno as Mozuku

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The movie will have a limited two-week screening run in Japan starting on July 10.

The film's story continues from the series, after Yuuki overcomes the "thirty-year-old-wall" jinx, which drastically reduces the survival rate of players. Yuuki continues playing games, this time on a remote island in the middle of the ocean with seven other players, and among them is someone Yuuki knows. The game they are about to play is called "Cloudy Beach."

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table , the television anime of writer Yūshi Ukai and artist Nekometal 's Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table ( Shibō Yūgi de Meshi o Kuu ) light novel series, debuted on January 7, and the first episode was 60 minutes long.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and is also streaming a same-day English dub. Netflix is also streaming the anime.

The film features a returning staff. Sōta Ueno ( Days With My Stepsister ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Rintarou Ikeda ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ) is in charge of series composition. Eri Osada ( Blade & Soul ) is designing the characters. Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Dangers in My Heart ) is the sound director.

The staff also includes:

Yen Press licensed the light novel series and describes the story:

Yuuki wakes up to find herself wearing a maid's uniform in a strange manor. After wandering into the dining room, she comes across five other girls, each in the exact same outfit. Soon, the girls learn that the manor is brimming with lethal weapons and an array of deadly traps…and that they can only escape by playing the most gruesome of games. As the terrifying truth sets in, each girl's face goes pale—except Yuuki's. Why? Because this isn't her first go-round. That's right—Yuuki is a professional death game player who lives off the prize money she collects from winning brutal killing competitions, and she's not about to let this chance pass her by.

Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint published the light novel series' first volume in November 2022, after the series won the Excellence Award at the 18th MF Bunko J Light Novel Newcomer Award that same year. The novels' ninth volume shipped in Japan on January 23, and the 10th volume will ship on June 25.

The light novel series also ranked #1 in the New Title category of Takarajimasha 's 2024 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) rankings.

Banzai Kotobuki Daienkai launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in April 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth volume on January 23.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.