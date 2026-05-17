TrySail Performs From Overshadowed to Overpowered Anime's Ending Song

Group performs "Dōkei" ending theme for series debuting in July

Image via From Overshadowed to Overpowered anime's website ©白石新・けんたろう・魚デニム／SQUARE ENIX・「落第賢者の学院無双～二度目の転生、Ｓランクチート魔術師冒険録～」製作委員会

The staff for the anime of Kentarou 's From Overshadowed to Overpowered ( Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nidome no Tensei, S-Rank Cheat Majutsushi Bōkenroku ) manga based on Arata Shiraishi 's Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nido Tensei Shita Saikyō Kenja, 400-nen-go no Sekai o Maken de Musō light novel series announced on Sunday that the group TrySail is performing the anime's ending theme song "Dōkei" (Aspiration).

Musician sabio wrote the lyrics and music for the song, and also handled its arrangement. The song will go on sale as the group's 18th single on August 5.

Comikey is releasing the manga in English, and it is also available through Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service. Comikey describes the manga's story:

Ephtal is reincarnated as a human, coming from modern Earth. In this new world where magic is real, he decides to devote the entirety of his life in the pursuit of magic. Despite his efforts, though, he discovers that he is absolutely talentless in magic, and breathed his last in anguish....But it isn't the end for him just yet! He reincarnates once again bearing the same name, Ephtal, 400 years later. Having retained his knowledge and power, he steels his resolve and once again sets his sights for the peak of magic!

The anime stars:

Hisashi Ishii ( Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , I'm Quitting Heroing , The Unaware Atelier Master ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) supervising the series' scripts. Hideki Furukawa ( WATAMOTE , Strike The Blood III onwards, Ayakashi Triangle ) is designing the characters.

The anime debuting in July is adapting Kentarou 's manga, and specifically uses the manga's slightly different title.

Kentarou launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in September 2019. Square Enix will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 7.

Arata Shiraishi originally published the story in a web novel format, before Kadokawa published the first print volume in October 2019, with illustrations by uodenim . Kadokawa published the eighth novel volume in March 2022.

Source: Press release