A Sign of Affection Manga Exceeds 7.8 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Manga launched in 2019, heading towards climax

© Suu Morishita, Kodansha

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Kodansha 's Dessert magazine announced on Sunday that Suu Morishita 's A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren ) manga has exceeded 7.8 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Morishita revealed January that the manga is heading toward its climax.

Kodansha USA Publishing and Kodansha 's K MANGA service both publish the manga in English digitally. Kodansha USA describes the manga:

Yuki is a typical college student, whose world revolves around her friends, social media, and the latest sales. But when a chance encounter on a train leads to her meeting friend-of-a-friend and fellow student Itsuomi-san, her world starts to widen. But even though Itsuomi-kun can speak three languages, sign language isn't one of them. Can the two learn to communicate the budding feelings between them?

Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on May 13.

The manga's anime adaptation debuted in January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and also streams an English dub .