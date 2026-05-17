Manga Artist Kumichi Yoshizuki Takes Break to Focus on Health

Image via Amazon Japan © Kumichi Yoshizuki, Biki, Kodansha

Artist Kumichi Yoshizuki announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Thursday they will take a break from publishing the Nankai Trough Kyodai Jishin (Nankai Trough Megathrust Earthquake) manga to focus on their health, after consulting with various medical professionals. Yoshizuki predicts the hiatus will last roughly two months, following the recent release of chapter 33 for premium users on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket .

The artist cited a variety of health issues, including a cervical disc herniation last month and likely depression. Yoshizuki is also experiencing issues with their autonomic nervous system, which prevents them from sitting at the desk for long periods of time without pain and nausea, and from having long periods of sleep.

Yoshizuki launched the manga with writer biki on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket in July 2024. Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled book volume on April 23.

The series explores a realistic depiction of the massive megathrust earthquake Japan has been expecting from the Nankai Trough based on in-depth interviews. the last megathrust earthquake occurred in 1946.

Yoshizuki and Yuhei Aoki launched the Aa Shūkatsu no Megami-sama (Ah My Job-Hunting Goddess) spinoff manga based on Kousuke Fujishima 's Oh My Goddess! ( Ah My Goddess / Aa Megami-sama ) manga in Monthly Afternoon in January 2018, and ended it in October 2021.

Tokyopop published Yoshizuki's Someday's Dreamers magical slice-of-life manga in North America. The manga is adapted from a story by Norie Yamada . The series inspired two television anime, two spinoff manga, and a live-action film. Sentai Filmworks released both anime series on home video in North America.