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Shiro Kuroi's Dragon Hunt Tribe Manga Ends in 5th Volume

posted on by Anita Tai
First volume shipped in French in July 2024
Dragon Hunt Tribe
Image via Amazon
© Shiro Kuroi, Éditions Ki-oon

Shiro Kuroi announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that the Dragon Hunt Tribe manga has ended with the fifth volume, which shipped on Wednesday in France.

The story begins when a tribe of Dragon Hunters encounters a human girl named Nato who was raised by dragons.

Ki-oon began publishing the series in July 2024. 

Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine began publishing Kuroi's Ryūkari no Nato (Dragon Hunter Nato) from French publisher Éditions Ki-oon last October.

Kuroi debuted the Leviathan manga in France in January 2022 and in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ in Japan in August 2022. The series ended in February 2023. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped in Japan in May 2023. Abrams ComicArts' manga-focused imprint for the U.S. market Kana licensed the manga.

Source: Shiro Kuroi's X/Twitter account

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