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Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences for Voice Actor Wakana Yamazaki's Death, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
May 15 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Wakana Yamazaki's death. Her works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes:
Another Eden
『アナザーエデン』シリーズにて「アシュティア」を演じていただいた声優・山崎和佳奈さんがご逝去されました。— アナザーエデン 時空を超える猫 (@rpg_AE) May 15, 2026
アシュティアに命を吹き込んでくださった多大なる貢献に深く感謝し、謹んで哀悼の意を表します。
山崎さんのご冥福を、運営チーム一同心よりお祈り申し上げます。
Voice actor Wakana Yamazaki, who voiced Ashtear in the Another Eden series, has passed away.
We express our deepest gratitude for her immense contributions in bringing Ashtear to life, and we offer our sincere condolences.
The entire development team extends our heartfelt prayers for Yamazaki-san's eternal rest.
Goddess of Victory: Nikke
『勝利の女神：NIKKE』にて、ミシリス・インダストリー所属、M.M.R.勤務の研究員「ジエン」を演じていただいた声優・山崎和佳奈さんがご逝去されました。— 【公式】勝利の女神：NIKKE (@NIKKE_japan) May 15, 2026
本作へのご出演に深く感謝申し上げますとともに、心よりご冥福をお祈り申し上げます。
『勝利の女神：NIKKE』運営チーム一同
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of voice actor Wakana Yamazaki, who voiced Jien, a researcher at M.M.R. and member of Missilis Military Research, in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude for her contributions to the game and offer our heartfelt condolences.
The Goddess of Victory: NIKKE Development Team
Kunihiko Ikuhara
山崎和佳奈さんはセーラームーンのシリーズで何度かご一緒しているのですが、特に、Rの、あやかし四姉妹のコーアン役が強く印象に残っています。とても義理深く、やさしい方でした。寂しいです。ありがとうございました。ご冥福をお祈りします。— 幾原邦彦 (@ikuni_noise) May 15, 2026
I've had the pleasure of working with Wakana Yamazaki on several occasions in the Sailor Moon series, but her role as Koan, one of the four Spectre Sisters in R, left a strong impression on me. She was a very loyal and kind person. I'm saddened by her passing. Thank you for everything. May she rest in peace.
Taeko Kawata
療養して、元気に戻ってくると信じてたから…— 川田妙子（声優）今年デビュー40周年❣️7月5日周年ライブ (@fanfunGarden) May 15, 2026
和佳奈ちゃんは、私と同じ歳…
誕生日も近くて…
LINEメッセージ送ったけど
未読で…気になってたけど…
まさか…過ぎて…
早過ぎるよ…
でも、あっちで待っててね
今はただただ…やすらかに…
I believed she'd recover and come back to us healthy and strong…
Wakana-chan was the same age as me…
Our birthdays were also close…
I sent her a LINE message,
and it stayed unread… so I was worried, but…
I never imagined… it would be over…
It's too soon…
But please wait for me on the other side.
For now, I just hope… she rests in peace…
Miyuki Kitagawa
蘭姉ちゃん蘭姉ちゃん…— 北川みゆき新刊発売「どうしようもない僕とキスしよう⑪&今宵もお待ちしております⑤」 (@kitagawa_mi) May 15, 2026
山崎和佳奈さん、愛らしい中にも凜とした強さがある蘭姉ちゃんをありがとうございました。
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします pic.twitter.com/8bshnMaCcY
Ran-nee-chan, Ran-nee-chan…
Thank you, Wakana Yamazaki, for bringing the adorable and graceful strong Ran-nee-chan to life.
I pray from the bottom of my heart for your eternal rest.
Tsukasa Kotobuki
山崎和佳奈さんはゴーダンナーで自分のデザインしたロボのパイロットを演じていただいてました。あと闘神伝も。まだ６１歳、お若いのに残念です。心よりご冥福をお祈りします— ことぶきつかさ (@t_kotobuki) May 15, 2026
Wakana Yamazaki voiced the pilot of her own robot design in Godanner. She also appeared in Battle Arena Toshinden. She was only 61; it's such a shame she passed away so young. May she rest in peace.
Last Exile
山崎和佳奈様のご逝去を悼み、謹んで哀悼の意を表します。— LASTEXILE / 銀翼のファム (@lastexile_fam) May 15, 2026
「LASTEXILE」及び「ラストエグザイル‐銀翼のファム‐」でソフィア・フォレスターを演じていただきました。
在りし日のお姿を偲び、心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。
We offer our deepest condolences on the passing of Wakana Yamazaki-sama.
She voiced Sophia Forrester in Last Exile and Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing-.
May her memory live on, and we pray for her eternal rest.
Manga Kingdom Tottori and Tottori Prefecture Governor, Shinji Hirai
Tottori Prefecture Governor, Shinji Hirai, offered his condolences through Manga Kingdom Tottori. In his comments Hirai states Yamazaki visited Tottori Prefecture several times, including the annual Detective Conan Festival.
“Even though she has journeyed to the great beyond, her warm and friendly personality and the memories of “Ran-chan” will be forever etched into Tottori, the sacred land of Detective Conan,” Hirai continued.
アニメ「名探偵コナン」で「毛利蘭」役を務められた声優 山崎和佳奈氏のご逝去を悼み謹んでご冥福をお祈りいたします。— 【公式】まんが王国とっとり (@mangatottori) May 15, 2026
知事コメントは、とりねっとまんが王国とっとりサイトをご覧ください。https://t.co/2t7MteeA46
We mourn the passing of and offer our deepest condolences to voice actress Wakana Yamazaki, who voiced Ran Mori in Detective Conan.
Please visit the Tottori Manga Kingdom website for the governor's statement.
Ichirō Mikami
R.I.P.山崎和佳奈さん pic.twitter.com/gea5Cqgg8L— 三上市朗 (@CaptainIchirock) May 15, 2026
R.I.P Wakana Yamazaki-san.
Nojima (electronics store)
声優・山崎和佳奈さんのご逝去の報に接し、謹んで哀悼の意を表します。— デジタル家電専門店ノジマ【公式】 (@nojima_official) May 15, 2026
長きにわたり、ノジマの店内放送を通じて、明るいお声を届け、皆さまを笑顔にしてくださいました。
店内に響く山崎さんの声は、私たちの日常の一部であり、多くのお客様の心に深く刻まれております。… https://t.co/vOCWqxRCQ0
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of voice actor Wakana Yamazaki and offer our sincere condolences.
For many years, she brought joy to our customers with her cheerful voice through Nojima's in-store announcements.
Yamazaki's voice, which echoed throughout our stores, was a part of our daily lives and remains warmly remembered by many of our customers.
We express our deepest gratitude for her tremendous contributions over the years and offer our heartfelt prayers for her eternal rest.
Atsuko Okamoto
山崎和佳奈さんの訃報。— 岡元あつこ (@okamotoatsuko) May 15, 2026
本当に残念です。ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
先週今週と友人が続けて二人亡くなり、さらに和佳奈さんの御訃報に心崩れそうですが、きっと私が精一杯仕事をするのを何より喜んでくれると思うので、思いっきり頑張ります！
和田さん、しかちゃん、… pic.twitter.com/uNb3ctynjC
The news of Wakana Yamazaki's passing. It's truly heartbreaking. May she rest in peace.
With two friends passing away in quick succession in the last two weeks, and now hearing about Wakana's passing, I feel like my heart is breaking. But I'm sure they'd be happiest seeing me focus on my work, so I'm going to give it my all!
Wada-san, Shika-chan,
I'll keep pushing forward until the day we meet again!
Takeshi Okazaki (Elementalors)
山崎和佳奈さんのご逝去の報に接し、謹んでお悔やみ申し上げます。— 岡崎武士 月刊ヤンマガ『精霊使い -些の塵滓-』連載中 (@hapoi) May 15, 2026
山崎さんには拙作『精霊使い』のOVA化の折には千燁を演じていただき、出番は少ないながらも印象的なキャラにしていただきました。
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Wakana Yamazaki.
Yamazaki voiced Chiaki in the OVA adaptation of my work Elementalors, and although her screen time was limited, she made the character truly unforgettable.
I pray from the bottom of my heart her soul may rest in peace.
Risa Ozaki (TV announcer)
強くて、真っ直ぐで、周りの人に優しくできる蘭ちゃんは小さな頃から憧れです。— 尾崎 里紗 (@Risa_Ozaki21) May 15, 2026
そして、お仕事で何度かお会いさせて頂いた山崎和佳奈さん。控室にニコニコの笑顔で入られた瞬間、ふわっと場の空気が明るくなって、
「蘭姉ちゃんみたい…！」と感動したのを覚えています。
ずっとずっと大好きです。 pic.twitter.com/N2gRKPoP7A
I looked up to the strong, honest, and kind Ran-chan ever since I was little.
Then there's Wakana Yamazaki, whom I've had the pleasure of meeting several times through work. I remember being awed when she walked into the green room with a beaming smile; the atmosphere instantly brightened, and I thought to myself, “She's just like Ran-chan…!”
I've always, always loved her.
Samurai Warriors
これまで「戦国無双」シリーズのねね・阿国役として数多くの作品にご出演いただきました、山崎和佳奈さんご逝去の報を受けました。— 「戦国無双」公式 (@sengoku_musou) May 15, 2026
突然の訃報にスタッフ一同、心を痛めております。
ご生前のご功績に感謝と敬意を表するとともに、心から哀悼の意を表します。
ω-Force スタッフ一同
We have received the sad news of Wakana Yamazaki, who appeared in several Samurai Warriors games as Nene and Okuni, passing.
The entire staff is deeply saddened by the sudden loss.
We express our gratitude and respect for her contributions during her lifetime and offer our heartfelt condolences.
The ω-Force Team
Amy Sasaki
和佳奈さん— 佐々木 英美 Amy Sasaki (@Sasasasaki_eimi) May 15, 2026
ずっと尊敬する先輩です。お姉さんです。
台本を読むと今でも和佳奈さんの声がします。
おしのちゃんとして、おたかおばちゃんと呼べて嬉しかったです。
「私ね、忘れないよ。」
どうか安らかにお眠りください。
心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。#山崎和佳奈
Wakana-san
You've always been a sempai I deeply respect. You were like an older sister to me. Even now, when I read the script, I can still hear your voice.
I was so happy to be able to call you Otaka-oba-chan as Oshino-chan.
“You know, I'll never forget you.”
Please rest in peace.
I pray from the bottom of my heart you find eternal rest.
Uika Shirai
信じられないです。どう言葉にしたらいいのか…。とても温かく、気配り上手で誰にでも優しくて、でも芯のある声とお芝居。あぁすごいなプロって、こんな慕われる声優さんになりたいなって、憧れの方です。心よりご冥福をお祈りします。 #山崎和佳奈 さん— 白井初花(しらいういか) (@uika_ninnin) May 15, 2026
I can't believe it. I don't even know how to put it into words… [Wakana Yamazaki] was so warm, thoughtful, and kind to everyone, yet her voice and acting had such depth. Wow, she was truly a professional. She was a voice actress who was deeply loved by everyone and someone I look up to and aspire to be like. I pray from the bottom of my heart she rests in peace.
Nobuhiro Suzumura
山崎和佳奈さん。— 鈴村展弘@公式アカウント (@suzu_n_official) May 15, 2026
助監督時代、ビーファイターカブトでマザーメルザードの声を担当して頂き、1年間ご一緒させて頂きました。
本当に優しく素敵な方で、主人公の鳥羽甲平が高校生だったので、学校シーンのモブ等も甘えてお願いしたりしました。
大変お世話になりました。
謹んでお悔やみ申し上げます。 https://t.co/MgBK6EFlL2 pic.twitter.com/WKHGWYiUZc
Wakana Yamazaki. When I was an assistant director, we worked together for a year when you voiced Mother Melzard in B-Fighter Kabuto.
You were such a kind and wonderful person and since the protagonist, Kouhei Toba, was a high school student, I would often ask you to play background characters in the school scenes. I am deeply grateful for everything you did for me.
I offer my sincere condolences.
Team Ninja
山崎和佳奈さんのご逝去の報に接し、心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。— Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) May 15, 2026
山崎さんには、あやね役として
「DEAD OR ALIVE」・「NINJA GAIDEN」シリーズを始めとした作品に長年にわたってご出演いただきました。
ご生前のご功績を偲ぶとともに、心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。
Team NINJA 一同 pic.twitter.com/JCmc2SzOI5
We were deeply saddened to hear of Wakana Yamazaki's passing, and we offer our heartfelt condolences.
Yamazaki appeared in numerous titles over the years, including the DEAD OR ALIVE and NINJA GAIDEN series as Ayane.
We honor her achievements during her lifetime and pray for her eternal rest.
Everyone at Team NINJA
Televi-Kun
声優、ナレーターの山崎和佳奈さんが4月18日に61歳で逝去されたそうです— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) May 15, 2026
90年代から、スーパービックリマンのアムル、ひみつのアッコちゃんのアッコ #名探偵コナン の毛利蘭 #ビーファイターカブト のマザーメルザードなど数多くの作品で活躍しました
謹んで哀悼の意を表します#山崎和佳奈 さん pic.twitter.com/Ou0hLtSkm0
Voice actress and narrator Wakana Yamazaki passed away on April 18 at the age of 61.
Since the 1990s, she lent her voice to numerous characters, including Amuru in Super Bikkuriman, Akko in Himitsu no Akko-chan, Ran Mori in Detective Conan, and Mother Melzard in B-Fighter Kabuto.
We offer our deepest condolences.
Koichi Tokita
山崎和佳奈さん・・・残念です— ときた洸一 (@kouichi_tokita) May 15, 2026
どうぞ安らかに。
Wakana Yamazaki-san... It's such a shame.
May she rest in peace.
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