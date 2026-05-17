Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences for Voice Actor Wakana Yamazaki's Death, Part III

Anime, manga, & game creators honor her contributions

Image via Aoni Production's website

May 15 marked a sad day for anime fans around the world with the news of prolific voice actor Wakana Yamazaki 's death. Her works are beloved around the world, and professionals and fans alike have taken to social media to express their tributes:

Another Eden

『アナザーエデン』シリーズにて「アシュティア」を演じていただいた声優・山崎和佳奈さんがご逝去されました。



アシュティアに命を吹き込んでくださった多大なる貢献に深く感謝し、謹んで哀悼の意を表します。



山崎さんのご冥福を、運営チーム一同心よりお祈り申し上げます。 — アナザーエデン 時空を超える猫 (@rpg_AE) May 15, 2026

Voice actor Wakana Yamazaki , who voiced Ashtear in the Another Eden series, has passed away.

We express our deepest gratitude for her immense contributions in bringing Ashtear to life, and we offer our sincere condolences.

The entire development team extends our heartfelt prayers for Yamazaki-san's eternal rest.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of voice actor Wakana Yamazaki , who voiced Jien, a researcher at M.M.R. and member of Missilis Military Research, in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude for her contributions to the game and offer our heartfelt condolences.

The Goddess of Victory: NIKKE Development Team

I've had the pleasure of working with Wakana Yamazaki on several occasions in the Sailor Moon series, but her role as Koan, one of the four Spectre Sisters in R, left a strong impression on me. She was a very loyal and kind person. I'm saddened by her passing. Thank you for everything. May she rest in peace.

I believed she'd recover and come back to us healthy and strong…

Wakana-chan was the same age as me…

Our birthdays were also close…

I sent her a LINE message,

and it stayed unread… so I was worried, but…

I never imagined… it would be over…

It's too soon…

But please wait for me on the other side.

For now, I just hope… she rests in peace…

Ran-nee-chan, Ran-nee-chan…

Thank you, Wakana Yamazaki , for bringing the adorable and graceful strong Ran-nee-chan to life.

I pray from the bottom of my heart for your eternal rest.

Wakana Yamazaki voiced the pilot of her own robot design in Godanner. She also appeared in Battle Arena Toshinden . She was only 61; it's such a shame she passed away so young. May she rest in peace.

山崎和佳奈様のご逝去を悼み、謹んで哀悼の意を表します。



「LASTEXILE」及び「ラストエグザイル‐銀翼のファム‐」でソフィア・フォレスターを演じていただきました。



在りし日のお姿を偲び、心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — LASTEXILE / 銀翼のファム (@lastexile_fam) May 15, 2026

We offer our deepest condolences on the passing of Wakana Yamazaki -sama.

She voiced Sophia Forrester in Last Exile and Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- .

May her memory live on, and we pray for her eternal rest.

Manga Kingdom Tottori and Tottori Prefecture Governor, Shinji Hirai

Tottori Prefecture Governor, Shinji Hirai, offered his condolences through Manga Kingdom Tottori. In his comments Hirai states Yamazaki visited Tottori Prefecture several times, including the annual Detective Conan Festival.

“Even though she has journeyed to the great beyond, her warm and friendly personality and the memories of “Ran-chan” will be forever etched into Tottori, the sacred land of Detective Conan ,” Hirai continued.

We mourn the passing of and offer our deepest condolences to voice actress Wakana Yamazaki , who voiced Ran Mori in Detective Conan .

Please visit the Tottori Manga Kingdom website for the governor's statement.

R.I.P Wakana Yamazaki -san.

Nojima (electronics store)

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of voice actor Wakana Yamazaki and offer our sincere condolences.

For many years, she brought joy to our customers with her cheerful voice through Nojima's in-store announcements.

Yamazaki's voice, which echoed throughout our stores, was a part of our daily lives and remains warmly remembered by many of our customers.

We express our deepest gratitude for her tremendous contributions over the years and offer our heartfelt prayers for her eternal rest.

Atsuko Okamoto

The news of Wakana Yamazaki 's passing. It's truly heartbreaking. May she rest in peace.

With two friends passing away in quick succession in the last two weeks, and now hearing about Wakana's passing, I feel like my heart is breaking. But I'm sure they'd be happiest seeing me focus on my work, so I'm going to give it my all!

Wada-san, Shika-chan,

I'll keep pushing forward until the day we meet again!

I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of Wakana Yamazaki .

Yamazaki voiced Chiaki in the OVA adaptation of my work Elementalors , and although her screen time was limited, she made the character truly unforgettable.

I pray from the bottom of my heart her soul may rest in peace.

I looked up to the strong, honest, and kind Ran-chan ever since I was little.

Then there's Wakana Yamazaki , whom I've had the pleasure of meeting several times through work. I remember being awed when she walked into the green room with a beaming smile; the atmosphere instantly brightened, and I thought to myself, “She's just like Ran-chan…!”

I've always, always loved her.

We have received the sad news of Wakana Yamazaki , who appeared in several Samurai Warriors games as Nene and Okuni, passing.

The entire staff is deeply saddened by the sudden loss.

We express our gratitude and respect for her contributions during her lifetime and offer our heartfelt condolences.

The ω-Force Team

Amy Sasaki

和佳奈さん



ずっと尊敬する先輩です。お姉さんです。

台本を読むと今でも和佳奈さんの声がします。



おしのちゃんとして、おたかおばちゃんと呼べて嬉しかったです。



「私ね、忘れないよ。」



どうか安らかにお眠りください。

心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。#山崎和佳奈 — 佐々木 英美 Amy Sasaki (@Sasasasaki_eimi) May 15, 2026

Wakana-san

You've always been a sempai I deeply respect. You were like an older sister to me. Even now, when I read the script, I can still hear your voice.

I was so happy to be able to call you Otaka-oba-chan as Oshino-chan.

“You know, I'll never forget you.”

Please rest in peace.

I pray from the bottom of my heart you find eternal rest.

Uika Shirai

I can't believe it. I don't even know how to put it into words… [ Wakana Yamazaki ] was so warm, thoughtful, and kind to everyone, yet her voice and acting had such depth. Wow, she was truly a professional. She was a voice actress who was deeply loved by everyone and someone I look up to and aspire to be like. I pray from the bottom of my heart she rests in peace.

Wakana Yamazaki . When I was an assistant director, we worked together for a year when you voiced Mother Melzard in B-Fighter Kabuto.

You were such a kind and wonderful person and since the protagonist, Kouhei Toba, was a high school student, I would often ask you to play background characters in the school scenes. I am deeply grateful for everything you did for me.

I offer my sincere condolences.

Team Ninja

山崎和佳奈さんのご逝去の報に接し、心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。



山崎さんには、あやね役として

「DEAD OR ALIVE」・「NINJA GAIDEN」シリーズを始めとした作品に長年にわたってご出演いただきました。

ご生前のご功績を偲ぶとともに、心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。



Team NINJA 一同 pic.twitter.com/JCmc2SzOI5 — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) May 15, 2026

We were deeply saddened to hear of Wakana Yamazaki 's passing, and we offer our heartfelt condolences.

Yamazaki appeared in numerous titles over the years, including the DEAD OR ALIVE and NINJA GAIDEN series as Ayane.

We honor her achievements during her lifetime and pray for her eternal rest.

Everyone at Team NINJA

Voice actress and narrator Wakana Yamazaki passed away on April 18 at the age of 61.

Since the 1990s, she lent her voice to numerous characters, including Amuru in Super Bikkuriman , Akko in Himitsu no Akko-chan , Ran Mori in Detective Conan , and Mother Melzard in B-Fighter Kabuto.

We offer our deepest condolences.

Wakana Yamazaki -san... It's such a shame.

May she rest in peace.