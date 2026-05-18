Actor, Voice Actor Bill Wise Dies at 61

Anime dub voice actor Bill Wise has died. He was 61.

The Austin Chronicle reported on his death on May 5, stating then that he had died "last week." Wise's friend Jeff Smith announced his death on May 3, also similarly stating then he died last week.

His agency Collier Talent Agency also reported the news on May 4:

Within anime, Wise was known for a number of English dub roles, including Bunta Fujiwara in the Initial D: Legend movie trilogy, Richard Guyot in Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor , Hayato Jin in Getter Robo: Armageddon , Sakon Suzuki in Moeyo Ken , Rail Claymore in Lost Universe , and Knuckles in the 1996 Sonic the Hedgehog: The Movie OVA .

Wise also played a large number of small roles in numerous live-action film and television series. Collier Talent Agency has posted a demo reel of Wise.

Note: The below demo reel video contains adult language.

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The Austin Film Society's AFS Cinema will host tribute to Wise on Monday evening.