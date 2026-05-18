Com2uS Sets 2027 Release for Gachiakuta, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Games

Company had announced both games last year

Image via Crunchyroll ©Omniscient Reader Animation Partners

Com2uS is sharpening its focus on webtoon- and anime-based IP, signaling upcoming game projects tied to major titles such as Gachiakuta and Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint , with a broader push expected in the coming years.

During its latest earnings call on Wednesday, the company stated that the games for both franchises are slated for a 2027 release.

The company also emphasized in the earnings call that while its core business remains anchored by long-running titles like Summoners War and its sports game lineup, future growth will be driven by new IP-based releases — particularly those connected to globally recognized webtoon franchises.

Among the most notable developments is Com2uS' plan to expand its portfolio with titles based on Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint , one of the most successful Korean web novels and webtoons in the global market. The company had announced the game in March 2025.

While the presentation from Com2uS stated the anime adaptation of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint was also slated for 2027, this has not been officially confirmed by major distributors or production partners, leaving its status uncertain for now.

Alongside Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint , Gachiakuta has also emerged as a key IP in Com2uS' pipeline, reflecting the company's strategy to tap into action-driven, globally popular titles with strong fanbases across both manga and webtoon audiences. Com2uS had announced the game in December 2025 under the working title Gachiakuta : The Game .

While Com2uS is preparing a slate of original titles, including a large-scale MMORPG based on Greek mythology, the company's longer-term direction clearly leans toward leveraging established storytelling IP. This mirrors a wider industry trend, where successful webtoons increasingly serve as the foundation for cross-media expansion spanning games, animation, and live-action adaptations.

Source: Com2uS' website