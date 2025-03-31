Korean Gaming Company Com2uS Secures Publishing Rights for Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint Game

Image via Naver Webtoon's Facebook page © Naver Webtoon

Com2uS announced on March 31 that it has made a strategic investment in South Korean game developer Offbeat and signed a global publishing agreement for the company's upcoming game based on the hit IP Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint .

The original story of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint follows an ordinary office worker whose favorite web novel suddenly becomes reality. As the world is thrown into chaos, he must use his unique knowledge of the story to survive and create his own ending.

Written by author singNsong , the original web novel has accumulated over 200 million reads. The webtoon adaptation, produced by Redice Studio and with art by Sleepy-C , debuted on Naver WEBTOON in 2020 and has since surpassed 2 billion views globally across web and print platforms. The webtoon is available in English on WEBTOON . Yen Press ' Ize Press imprint is releasing the webtoon in print. Ize Press will release the novel series in print starting in July.

The web novel and webtoon are inspiring a television anime adaptation. A Korean live-action film adaptation will release in July.

Offbeat was founded in May 2023 by Sung-bin Moon, a renowned game developer and former head of Netmarble Blue. The studio includes industry veterans such as art director Sung-won Ahn, who previously worked on The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross .

Source: YNA (Joo-hwan Kim)