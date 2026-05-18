2nd Gundam Hathaway Film Earns Estimated US$810,000 in U.S. Opening Weekend

Image via Official Gundam website © 創通・サンライズ

Kidō Senshi Gundam: Senkō no Hathaway - Circe no Majo

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Sunday that), the second film of the) anime project , earned an estimated US$810,000 and ranked at #13 in its U.S. opening weekend. The film screened in 894 theaters and earned an estimated US$428,000 on Friday, an estimated US$230,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$152,000 on Sunday.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination , and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — has earned US$4,450,000 ranking at #6 in its seventh week in the U.S. box office. The film screened in 2,793 theaters and earned an estimated US$1,060,000 on Friday, an estimated US$1,970,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$1,420,000 on Sunday. The film currently has a cumulative earning of US$418,619,015 in the U.S. box office.

Additionally, GKIDS ' limited two-night screening of Shōji Kawamori 's original animation film Labyrinth ( Meikyū no Shiori ) on May 10-11 earned a total of US$39,935. The film earned US$20,626 on May 10, and US$18,887 on May 11.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe film opened on January 30 in 365 theaters in Japan. The film was delayed from a planned 2025 release. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 511,500 tickets and earned 849,068,760 yen (about US$5.43 million) in its first three days.

The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,303,090,620 yen (about US$14.49 million), as of March 1. The new box office total makes the second Gundam Hathaway film the #4 Gundam film at the Japanese box office, after 2024's Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM with 5,301,101,120 yen (about US$34 million at the time, including Special Edition screenings), 2025's Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- , and 1982's Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space with 2.3 billion yen (about US$14.47 million in current conversion).

The main cast and most of the staff returned from the first film, but Yuichi Kuboki joined Takako Suzuki as a color key artist. Yoshinori Sayama ( Macross Plus , Cowboy Bebop , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is credited for display designs after contributing to the first film. Yoshihisa Ōyama is the new film's compositing director of photography, and Manabu Kamitōno directed the visual effects.

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

earned an estimated US$190,053,455 in its first five days in North America to open at #1. It earned an estimated US$372.5 million worldwide in its first five days.

The film opened at #1 at the Japanese box office on April 24. The film sold 1.121 million tickets and earned 1,601,093,600 yen (about US$10.07 million) in its first three days.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto again produced Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel returned from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler returned to compose the soundtrack.

GKIDS screened the Labyrinth film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . The film opened in Japan on January 1. Kawamori ( Macross , Aquarion , AKB0048 , Arjuna ) directed the anime, his first feature-length animated film not based on an existing franchise , at SANZIGEN . The original story concept was credited to the companies Slow Curve , Vector Vision , GAGA , and Fuji Television , and Slow Curve was also credited with planning and producing the project. Risa Ebata ( Macross Frontier , AKB0048 ) designed the characters, and Taichi Hashimoto ( Listeners , Gate Keepers 21 ) wrote the script.

Sources: Deadline (Jill Goldsmith), Box Office Mojo (link 2, link 3, link 4)