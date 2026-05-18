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KAMUI: He's Behind You Anime Reveals Ending Song Artist in New Teaser Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of author Eroki and artist Shinko Konoshiro's KAMUI: He's Behind You (Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san) manga revealed the anime's ending theme song "SAY-BYE!!" by KOTOKO in a new teaser promotional video, on Monday.
The anime will debut in July.
The anime stars:
- Tomokazu Sugita as Kamui
- Riko Aono as Shizuka Mimitsuka
- M.A.O as Oichi
- Yuka Aisaka as Kyōko
- Shiori Izawa as Inagawa
Takumi Tsukumo (Divergence Eve, Misaki Chronicles original creator) is directing the anime at Zero-G, and ZG-R. Motofumi Nakajō (Ai: Tenchi Muyo! episode scripts, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo the TV) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshinari Yamashita (Amazing Nurse Nanako, Divergence Eve) is designing the characters.
Additional staff members include:
- Sub-Character Designer: Nana Hiiragi
- Color Key Artist: Takuya Kawami
- Chief Animation Directors: Takayuki Noguchi, Tomoyuki Abe
- Art Director: Shinji Katahira (Studio Arkansas)
- Art Setting: Junichirō Nishikawa
- Compositing Director of Photography: Tatsuya Yanagihara
- Editing: Masaki Utsunomiya
- Sound Directors: Shūhei Abe (on-air version), "Nankai-Teiō" (full Deregula version)
- Music: Chihiro Endō
WWWave Corporation's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.
The story follows Shizuka, a high school girl who can see ghosts. She works as an assistant to the famous psychic Kamui, who has an unusual method for exorcism.
Eroki and Konoshiro debuted the manga in March 2020 on Shogakukan's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on February 19.
WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.